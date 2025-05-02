David Caruso's wild appearance is worlds away from CSI: Miami in unrecognizable photos

David Caruso looked worlds away from his CSI: Miamiheyday when he was spotted for the first time in five months on Wednesday.

The retired actor, 69, has kept a very low profile since he quit acting following the cancellation of the CSI spin-off in 2012, in which he played Horatio Caine for 10 years.

David, who is now in the art business, looked unrecognizable wearing spectacles and sporting long, red hair instead of the short and neat 'do he rocked for his TV roles.

He was pictured carrying his paintings and other artwork into his art gallery in Westlake, California.

© GAC / MEGA David now owns an art gallery in Westlake, California

He appeared very casual for the outing, wearing a loose-fitting dark T-shirt and black pants before emerging sometime later in an Adidas tracksuit with a clean-shaven face and sporting sunglasses.

David appeared to need some extra help getting around and was escorted by a female assistant who also drove him around town.

© GAC / MEGA David looked worlds away from his CSI: Miami heyday

His last public appearance was at his art gallery in December 2024, and before that, he hadn't been seen for a year, being pictured in December 2023 near his home in LA's San Fernando Valley.

His December 2023 sighting was the first time he had been publicly photographed since June 2017, when he and his two youngest kids, Marquez and Paloma, were spotted at LAX.

© CBS via Getty Images David starred on CSI: Miami for 10 years

Career

David started his career in the '80s in the comedy Getting Wasted before he landed the role of Detective John Kelly in NYPD Blue in 1993.

Four episodes into the second season, David left the show after reportedly failing to secure a raise, despite the role earning him a Golden Globe in 1994 and an Emmy nomination.

In 2002, he landed his most successful role as police Lieutenant Horatio Caine in CSI: Miami before the show was canceled due to declining ratings and the increasing cost of production.

© CBS via Getty Images David retired from acting after CSI: Miami was cancelled

Marriages

David has been married three times and has three children with two different women.

His first wife was actress Cheri Maugans, whom he married in 1979 before they split in 1984. That same year, he wed actress Rachel Ticotin, and they welcomed daughter Greta before they divorced in 1987.

In 1996, David and producer Margaret Buckley tied the knot, but their relationship ended by 2004, with him going on to date Liza Marquez, with whom he shares his two children, Marquez and Paloma.

© Getty Images David's longest marriage was to producer Margaret Buckley

Their relationship didn't end on good terms, with Liza accusing David of infidelity, which he denied.

She also claimed that their relationship ended when David served her with a paternity action after the birth of their second child in October 2007, which was accompanied by a note from his attorney that read: "Reconciliation is not an option."

David's last known relationship was with Amina Tyrone, whom he went public with in May 2008.