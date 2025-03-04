Inside Chelsea Handler's love life: from why she has never married to recent exchange with Ralph Fiennes

Chelsea Handler's love life is raising some eyebrows.

Over the weekend, as stars came together for the end of awards season, the Academy Awards, the beloved comedian was spotted attending the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

However it was her departure that really turned heads, as she was spotted leaving the star-studded party hand-in-hand with none other than nominee Ralph Fiennes.

Chelsea and Ralph have had some cheeky interactions throughout awards season; when she hosted the Critics Choice Awards, she joked that the Conclave actor has "played a ruthless Nazi, an evil lord [Voldemort] and a celibate cardinal, and somehow you've made me want to have sex with you in all roles… I'm begging you never play Vladimir Putin. I can't do that again."

Later when she recreated a scene from Babygirl next to him, in which Nicole Kidman chugs a glass of milk, Ralph echoed Harris Dickinson as he repeated: "Good girl."

It's not clear that the two are in fact an item, but Chelsea has spoken candidly before about her approach to relationships. Catch up below.

On never getting married

Speaking with Christina "Tinx" Najjar on her It's Me Tinx podcast, asked whether her wishes of not being married was something she always felt, she said: "I had fantasies when I was a little girl about my first wedding, like what will that look like, me walking down the aisle, but that's just what I was being fed."

"That's not really who I am," she continued, adding: "And you're fed all of this romance garbage and all of this prince charming [expletive] and it's just so not true."

She further shared: "I have a bunch of soul mates and some of them are women and some of them are family members, they're not all lovers," and noted: "And also I want to have multiple lovers in my life, I want to have multiple loves in my life, I'm not looking for one man to be with me, that sounds really annoying."

On her current relationship status

Speaking with Lindsey Metselar on her We Met At Acme podcast, Chelsea confirmed she is in fact in a relationship, though noted: "The relationship I am in right now is lovely, and I adore this person, but if it were to go away tomorrow, that's not going to take a thing away from me."

"You can't break me, like I'm not breakable. So it's okay if it happens, and it's okay if it doesn't happen," she went on, maintaining: "I've still got my [expletive] together."

She further shared: "I've never been a boy crazy kind of girl. I love men, I love to have sex, obviously. I like a variety of men, sometimes I date multiple men at the same time, you know, not as often as I would like, but that is not my purpose in life, [it's not] to be someone's wife … that's a side gig."

Chelsea's past relationships

Most recently, Chelsea dated fellow comedian Jo Koy, until 2022. Scroll through her past relationships below.

