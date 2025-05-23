Billy Joel, 76, reveals brain condition diagnosis after stage fall in February

Billy Joel has canceled all upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with a condition that causes a build-up of fluid in the brain.

On Friday, May 23, the "Piano Man" singer made the announcement on social media, telling fans that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).This health condition causes problems with hearing, vision, and balance, and the 76-year-old is now undergoing specific physical therapy under doctor's instructions.

“This condition (Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus) has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," his statement read.

"Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

He added: "I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

The diagnosis comes months after Billy fell on stage during a performance, leaving the crowd in shock.

The legendary singer was caught on camera taking an incredibly painful-looking fall at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut in February, after the singer threw his microphone stand before he appeared to lose his balance and slipped backwards, falling on his back footing.

He was helped back up by his band, and he continued the performance, before hobbling off the stage at the end. The Sun US was first to report the video.

Billy began his career in the 1960s and is best known for songs such as "Uptown Girl", "Tell Her About It" and "An Innocent Man".

He has won five Grammy Awards, and has been nominated for 23, and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1999.

In March Billy canceled eight dates after undergoing surgery and physical therapy due to what he called at the time a "medical condition".

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," Billy said in a statement to fans. "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

He was famously married to model Christie Brinkley in the 1980s and they welcomed daughter Alexa Ray Joel together.

In 2015 Billy, then 66, married his girlfriend of six years Alexis Roderick, 33. They welcomed their first daughter Della, nine, on August 12, 2015, and their youngest, seven-year-old Remy, on October 22, 2017.