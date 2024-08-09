Meet Billy Joel's 3 children, including famous model daughter, as daughters perform on stage with him

Billy Joel was joined by two very special guests for his only European show of the year in Cardiff, Wales on Friday August 9 – his youngest daughters, Della and Remy.

Video shared by Billy after the performance, taken from the side of the stage, saw the two girls on stage with their father as he sang the hit single "My Life".

With Della prancing along the front of the stage singing along, and Remy sitting on the piano and swinging her legs, the two girls looked at home as they waved to the tens of thousands in the crowd. See the sweet moment here…

Here is all we know about Billy's three children…

Alexa Ray Joel:

Billy's eldest is daughter Alexa Ray, whom he welcomed with ex-wife, the supermodel Christie Brinkley.

© Taylor Hill Alexa performs at Madison Square Garden with dad Billy

They met in 1983 in St Barts and they soon struck up a romance, marrying in March 1985 on a yacht on the Hudson River in New York. Nine months later, they welcomed their daughter who is also a singer, songwriter, and pianist.

Alexa is close with her father, and has also joined Billy on stage, including multiple times at Madison Square Garden residency,,which ended earlier this year.

The 38-year-old has also been open about her depression, revealing in an interview with 20/20 that she wanted to "move out of (the) shadows" of her "two megastar parents".

© Myrna M. Suarez Billy is joined by his daughters Della and Alexa Ray to sing Happy Birthday on his 70th birthday in 2019

In 2013, Joel began dating restaurateur Ryan Gleason and they became engaged in 2018. Their wedding has remained postponed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Della Ray Joel:

In 2009, the "Uptown Girl" hitmaker began dating Alexis Roderick, an equestrian and former Morgan Stanley exec After six years together, they tied the knot in Long Island on the Fourth of July in 2015; Billy was 66 and Alexis 33.

© Kevin Mazur Della onstage during the last show of Billy Joel's residency at Madison Square Garden

Several weeks later, they welcomed their first daughter Della, who was born on August 12, 2015.

The nine-year-old has never been afraid of the spotlight though, as fans could see when she sang along with her father during her Cardiff performance.

© Kayla Oaddams Alexis, Della, Billy, and Remy attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards

She also joined her parents and younger sister on the 2024 Grammys red carpet, wearing a gorgeous black sequin gown.

Remy Anne Joel:

Remy was born on October 22, 2017, and is close with her mom and dad, and older sister Della.

The two sisters are often pictured in matching outfits, such as when they joined their dad on stage for his final night at the Madison Square Garden residency, and again at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

© Instagram Taylor Swift meets Billy Joel and his children in 2023

In April 2023 the sisters were also treated to the ultimate gift, when they met Tylor Swift before her Eras Tour performance.

Della's look appeared to be Evermore inspired as she wore a sweet dark floral dress with long sleeves, and Remy rocked a lilac dress with multi-colored stripes, matching the Lover era.

