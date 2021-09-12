Emma Raducanu: Discover the British tennis star's remarkable journey to success

Emma Raducanu made history on Saturday evening when she became the first British female to win a Grand Slam title in 44 years – and she's only 18-years-old.

READ: Princess Beatrice writes rare personal tweet to congratulate 'inspiring' Emma Raducanu

Two months ago, the teenager attended her sixth form prom. Today, she wakes up one of the most iconic tennis stars in British sporting history. After her dizzying win against 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final, HELLO! takes a look back at Emma's journey to success – from her first junior national title to world-famous tennis champion.

Who is Emma Raducanu?

The professional tennis star was born in Toronto in 2002 to her Chinese mother and Romanian father. Emma and her family moved to the UK when she was just two years old, settling in Kent where her father Ion and her mother Renee both worked in finance.

Emma moved to the UK from Canada when she was just two-years-old

When she's not battling it out on court, the talented teen is just like any other 18-year-old, taking selfies, hanging with friends and enjoying nights out.

SEE: Emma Raducanu's stylish sportswear makes her a fashion icon of the court

Following her win at the US Open, Emma received personal congratulations from many a famous face, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice and even The Queen.

The 18-year-old champion is the first British female to win a Grand Slam in 44 years

The sports star shared that she would be celebrating her triumphant win with chocolate frozen yoghurt topped with brownies, laughing: "It's chocolate with more chocolate and some chocolate brownies, I'm one of those!"

When did Emma Raducanu start playing tennis?

The 18-year-old player first set foot on a tennis court when she was just five-years-old, and by the age of six, Emma has already been listed on Bromley Tennis Centre's 'role of honour' after having won the Under 8’s Girls Championships.

The young star first started playing tennis aged five

By the age of seven, Emma was no stranger to a first-place medal. Taking home the trophies from several national singles tournaments, the young star had claimed her first regional title after her flawless performance saw her winning the 9 & Under Girls Singles at the LTA Winter Regional Tournament in Beckenham without dropping a single set.

At just ten-years-old, Emma had her first taste of international success, winning a Tennis Europe 11 & Under event in Bressuire, defeating France’s Salma Djoubri.

Emma revealed her dad was her biggest inspiration when it came to playing tennis. Speaking to LTA, the star said: "He was always involved in my tennis from a very young age. When I was younger, we would always compete against each other and I would always want to beat him. When that day finally came when I was older – it was great!"

DISCOVER: Emma Raducanu reveals what she'll do with letter from the Queen

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.