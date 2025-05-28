Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber shares heartbreaking loss of 'forever best friend'

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber paid tribute to her childhood dog Widget following her devastating death earlier this week.

The model took to her Instagram Story to post a sweet photograph of her 17-year-old pooch. The snap captured a black-and-white video of Kaia kissing her pet on the head. Over the top, the 23-year-old penned: "Saying goodbye to my forever best friend. Thank you for seventeen joyful years tiny dancer."

© Instagram Kaia shared the loss of her childhood dog

Kaia's mom announced Widget's death on Friday last week and confirmed that the dog had passed away the day before. Cindy shared a heartfelt post on Instagram that featured a carousel of images of her white and grey Shih Tzu.

In the caption, she wrote: "I didn’t grow up with dogs and, in fact, had been afraid of dogs since I was little as I got bit twice as a young girl. After I had kids, I knew I didn’t want to pass my fear of dogs along to them, so we got two small dogs — that weren’t too scary."

© Instagram Widget was 17-years-old

She continued: "What I didn’t know was how much fun having little furry friends adds to family life. I loved watching my kids chase our dogs around or dress them up or just cuddle up together on the couch. And as my kids grew older, and our dogs too, their friendly presence continued to bring joy to our lives."

"We had to say goodbye to our little girl Widget yesterday. She was a puppy for 17 years and we will miss her. Hopefully she is eating endless snacks with her “sister” Sugar somewhere in doggy heaven," she concluded.

© Instagram Cindy shared the sweet selfie on Instagram

The first photo showed Widget laying in the sun, followed by a playful selfie of the pup with Cindy.

The supermodel was inundated with supportive messages in the comments section from her friends and family. Helena Christensen penned: "I am so sorry, my love, I can’t even imagine how heavy your heart must feel, sending you and the family so much love."

© Instagram The family were inundated with supportive messages

Christy Turlington commented: "So sorry for your loss. There’s nothing like the love of a family dog. 17 years is a long life and I’m sure Widget will be missed by all."

PETA added: "We are so sorry for the loss of your beloved companion and cherished family member, Widget. The 17 years of special memories and unconditional love you shared will remain in your hearts forever. Sending our deepest condolences and lots of love."