Kaia Gerber is the spitting image of mom Cindy Crawford for New York date night with Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber enjoyed a rare date night with boyfriend Austin Butler on Thursday July 11, with the pair hitting Broadway for the opening night of the production of Oh Mary!

Kaia, 22, is the youngest daughter of Cindy Crawford and a blossoming actress, and she was the spitting image of her mom as she wore a cropped black top with flutter sleeves and a gray-stripe midi skirt paired with knee-high boots. Her long brunette hair was tousled and tossed over shoulders, recalling Cindy's iconic looks of the 1990s.

© Patricia Schlein/Star Max Kaia and Austin enjoy rare date night

Oscar nominee Austin, 32, could be seen matching his girlfriend with a gray tee and black pants, and they kept a tight hold of each other's hands as they left the theater.

Oh Mary! is a dark comedy starring Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination in 1865.

© Bruce Glikas Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler during the opening night curtain call

© Bruce Glikas Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber arrive at the opening night of "Oh, Mary"

Kaia and Austin first sparked romance rumors in late 2021 and went public with their relationship in March 2022. They have kept things mostly private, with the Bottoms actress not walking the red carpet in June for Austin's new movie The Bikeriders.

But she was in attendance, and was seen cheering him on not far away nonetheless, with the pair caught sneaking in a quick kiss before heading into the theater.

© Getty Kaia and Austin seen attending Dune Part II world film premiere afterparty

Austin and Kaia made their first major public appearance as a couple at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party on March 24, 2022, and in May they attended that year's Met Gala together.

She also went on to support Austin during his promotional campaign for the Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic, including attending Cannes Film Festival.

© Getty Cindy's daughter Kaia is following in her mom's footsteps with her successful modeling career

Kaia's career began as a model at the age of 10; she is also the first model born in the 2000s to have achieved 'The Big Four' of Vogue covers (American Vogue, British Vogue, Vogue France and Vogue Italia).

She made the switch to acting at the age of 15 starring in her first show, Sister Cities. She has gone on to star in Apple TV+'s new comedy series Palm Royale, the 2023 comedy Bottoms, and American Horror Stories.

Kaia's brother Presley is also a model, and he made his runway debut at the age of 16 in Moschino's 2017 Cruise show, and since has walked for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain. Their father is Rande Gerber.