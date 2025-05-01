Cindy Crawford's son Presley gets fans talking with appearance in family vacation photos

Cindy Crawford has certainly passed on her supermodel genes to her two children – Presley Gerber, 25, and Kaia Gerber, 23. While her daughter is highly active on social media and frequently steps out with her mom, Cindy’s supermodel son tends to keep a lower profile.

The 59-year-old took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a stunning photograph from her recent family getaway. The picture captured the family of four lounging on a speedboat in a tropical destination.

© Instagram The family of four posed on the boat

Kaia oozed chic in a pair of black sweatpants and a simple cropped baby-tee for the outing. The actress accessorized with a navy cap and a pair of black oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Cindy struck a serene pose in the background as she perched on the edge of the boat and gazed up at the sun. The supermodel donned a white linen shirt and a pair of black pants while her luscious brunette locks blew in the wind. The star was joined by her husband, Rande Gerber, who sat alongside his family dressed in a simple white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

© Getty Images The family made a red carpet appearance together in 2018

However, all eyes were on the 25-year-old Dolce & Gabbana model who showed off his sleeve of tattoos in a black T-shirt and matching pants. Presley opted for white Nike trainers and kept a low profile with a pair of black sunglasses.

Cindy captioned the sweet post: "On our way!."

The star's followers flocked to the comments section to gush over Presley's dashing appearance. One fan penned: "Their son is so handsome Looks just like his mom."

Another social media user added: "Beautiful family."

A third follower commented: "You guys look like models, oh wait… you are."

The family's outing comes after they teamed up with Vuori Clothing for a summer campaign video. The black-and-white clip captured the four enjoying the serenity of coastal California as they reflected on how they would describe one another. The video also captured the family playfully posing on the white sands while acknowledging how the clothing brand has brought them together.

The post was captioned: "With a shared love of effortless style, a strong sense of community, and a relaxed approach to life, Rande, Cindy, Presley and Kaia Gerber perfectly embody the spirit of coastal California, and we are incredibly inspired to welcome them to the Vuori family."

Presley Gerber

Cindy's son already has an impressive career under his belt, having modeled for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. Aside from being in front of the camera, Presley advocates for men's mental health and has opened up in the past about struggling with his own wellbeing.

© Getty Images Presley with his parents

"Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do," he shared during a 2023 interview on the podcast Studio 22.

He continued: "[Mental health] is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It's a 24/7 job, and there's so much to it. That's really what I want to do: help people, whether you're depressed, you're struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there's no judgment."