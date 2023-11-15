Cindy Crawford, 57, twins with lookalike model daughter Kaia Gerber, 22 - and it's uncanny

Cindy Crawford is known for being one of the powerhouse supermodels of the 90s and it's clear her daughter Kaia Gerber, 22, is following in her footsteps as the mother-daughter pair were seen last night looking like twins.

The model, 57, who is known for the 90s Pepsi ad amongst other iconic campaigns, arrived at the Fashion Panel & Cocktail Reception at Chelsea Factory hosted by Planet Omega in a stunning black dress that showed her ability to pull off timeless looks time and time again.

© Getty Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attended the Planet Omega Hosts Fashion Panel & Cocktail Reception at Chelsea Factory

Cindy wore an elegant black midi-length dress with a deep V-neck and billowing three-quarter-length sleeves in a chiffon fabric. The dress was form-fitting to the waist where it cinched in and then dropped again to a loose fit from the knee down offering a feminine silhouette.

Adding an autumn/winter wardrobe staple, the mother-of-two wore a pair of black leather knee-high boots. Accessories were kept super simple in a classic Cindy fashion. She held a black crocodile effect envelope clutch and an apt watch for the event.

© Getty Kaia is Cindy's doppelganger

In true 90s supermodel style, less was more when it came to makeup. The MTV's House of Style host wore matte base makeup which looked like her natural skin, with a subtle nude lip with a satin finish and a brown eyeshadow washed over her eyelids and into her lashes for definition. As you would expect, her hair was voluminous and left down to soften the black ensemble.

© Getty Both women rocked timeless black looks

Kaia, who has walked the catwalk for brands like Prada, Burberry, and Valentino, matched her mother's chic energy. She wore a form-fitting black slinky rollneck that verged on sheer with a black mini skirt that had a pleated effect and a tassel detail on the end of each pleat.

© Getty Cindy rocked a 90s supermodel natural makeup

The face of Omega's 2017 campaign channeled a 90s vibe with a pair of sheer black stockings under her mini skirt and a pair of pointed-toe, no doubt designer, black heels. For an added statement she wore a gold Omega watch over the top of the sleeve of her top.

© Instagram Cindy took the look to Instagram

Kaia moved away from the 90s vibe with her hairstyle. She went for an Audrey Hepburn-esque updo – a bouffant style with pieces taken out around her face in soft waves to frame the incredible bone structure that runs in the family.

Cindy took to Instagram to share the mother-daughter twinning moment with her 8.1 million followers in a close-up video that could almost have you believing the pair are sisters. She also shared a carousel of photos from the day before at a previous Omega event. The star of Apple TV+'s The Super Models took to the streets of New York City wearing a rust-coloured midi-dress with a tie-neck that she paired with a pair of taupe suede knee-high boots and a matching oversized blazer.

© Instagram Cindy rocked knee-high boots in NYC

The doting mother posed with her daughter who was wearing a high-neck black jumper tucked into a pair of belted pinstripe trousers.

© Instagram Kaia is the picture of a young Cindy

The 90s icon was also seen recently looking fabulous channelling a mega movie moment. Cindy dressed up as Olivia Newton-John in Grease for her annual Casamigos Halloween party. She rocked the classic Sandy look in a pair of uber-tight leather-look leggings, a black Bardot-style top, and leather jacket. She also added the obligatory red heels and matching red lip.

© Getty Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford host the party every year

Kaia went for a totally different vibe, rocking a short blonde wig and fur coat as Edie Sedgwick.