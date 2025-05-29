Exclusive: Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount reveals what kind of mother Lily Collins is

Lucien Laviscount is living his best life. The cast and crew of hit Netflix series Emily in Paris have recently reunited for filming in Rome, a reunion which he described as "magic" in a new exclusive interview with HELLO!.

"It's good to come back and see everyone. We shot last season in the first few months of the year. So it's been 16 months since we've been on set together, and it's wonderful. It's like walking back into a barbecue at your family's, you've got friends and family over, and you're back home. It feels perfect, it feels right. But it's funny how life goes on within these gaps we have between filming, and we get back on set and just crack on like usual," he said.

© Alamy Stock Photo Lucien plays heartthrob Alfie in the hit Netflix series

Lily's baby joy

Life has indeed moved on for many of the cast, most notably Lucien's co-star Lily Collins, who became a mother for the first time this year after welcoming a daughter, Tove Jane McDowell, in January.

In an emotional Instagram post, Lily described Tove as "the centre of our world", adding: "Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again."

Lily shares Tove with her husband of nearly four years, Charlie McDowell, and Lucien revealed that he has met the couple's bundle of joy.

"I'm just so happy for Lily," Lucien told HELLO!. "She's a hard worker as it is. She works harder than anyone I know, and she's managing to balance everything out right. I'm just super, super happy for her."

As for Lily's reaction to new motherhood, it couldn't be better. He said: "Lily has always been that fun, outgoing, but also protective figure on set, and that's still there. She's got a glow about her, even more so [than before]. The cast is all really, really grateful and thankful to be doing this for a fifth season, and it's wilder than ever."

© Netflix Lucien and Lily are reuniting onscreen in season five

A rising star

What's more, the 32-year-old has just been announced as the new ambassador for Schweppes, which he described as an "honour".

While he's taking life post-Emily in Paris fame in his stride, moments like these can still feel surreal. "Schweppes has been going for so long, at the forefront of everything for over 200 years so to be named ambassador was an honour, it was a privilege, and it just felt right as well. Growing up in my house and visiting my grandparents, Schweppes was always in the fridge or always in the cupboards. So it was amazing to be a part of this journey. I'm still a little bit taken by it, but it's cool. I'm enjoying it," he told us.

Lucien described the brand partnership as an 'honour'

The drink makes you feel "like you're escaping a little bit, which I love", Lucien said, adding that he hopes people will be inspired to get out and about over summer.

Lucien's connection to London

Born in Lancashire, Lucien is now something of a global star, spending time in London, Paris and Rome, but admits a special fondness for a London pub. His character Alfie on Emily in Paris is the epitome of charm and charisma, but the real Lucien has a social battery just like everyone else.

Lucien hopes his partnership with Schweppes will encourage people to get out and about this summer

"I pick and choose my moments to be social," he revealed. "I'm always 100 per cent in the moment, or I'm just not in the moment at all, if that makes any sense. I'm quite good at backdooring it. It's a skill I've come to over the years, but I think bringing people together, having fun and I'm just so intrigued by people and their stories and what they've got going in their life. So I'd definitely say I'm a social person. But I've got a social battery... and when that battery runs out, it's out."

Lucien is a brand ambassador for Schweppes