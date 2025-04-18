Major Emily In Paris character exits ahead of season 5 marking emotional moment for fans

Ahead of season five, Emily In Paris is losing a major character as Camille is officially saying au revoir.

After four whirlwind seasons as the effortlessly chic, emotionally complex Camille, actress Camille Razat is stepping away from the much-loved Netflix series, a move confirmed by several outlets on April 17.

Her departure marks a poignant moment for fans, as Camille’s journey took her from Emily’s glamorous Parisian confidante to her unexpected romantic rival.

But as Lily Collins’ Emily prepares for a brand new adventure in Rome, the story is evolving. Season five will see Emily taking on her biggest professional role yet, leading Agence Grateau’s new office in Italy, where she’s ready to embrace a new romance with charming Roman Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.

© Netflix Emily In Paris character Camile will be exiting the show

Yet, not everyone is thrilled with Emily’s promotion. Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel, still reeling from the end of his engagement to Camille, makes an impulsive decision to follow her to Rome.

Though Camille and Gabriel’s love story has been through its fair share of twists, Camille called it quits in season four after learning her pregnancy scare was a false alarm. She knew Gabriel’s heart was elsewhere — and perhaps always had been.

© Netflix Camille’s journey took her from Emily’s glamorous Parisian confidante to her unexpected romantic rival.

Camille’s absence is a major shift, but many of the show’s favorite characters are set to return, including Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as the indomitable Sylvie, Ashley Park as musical dreamer Mindy, Samuel Arnold as sharp-witted Julien, Bruno Gouery as quirky Luc, and William Abadie as dashing Antoine. With so many familiar faces back, season five promises no shortage of drama, style, and complicated affairs of the heart.

Series creator Darren Star has hinted that this season will explore deeper emotional territory, especially between Emily and Gabriel.

"I think there’s something about the relationship between Gabriel and Emily that was a little surface-y," Darren told Tudum. "They didn’t know each other that well. It was a little bit of a fantasy for both of them. I think this year, it gets a little bit more real in terms of who they are and taking off the rose-colored glasses about each other."

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Lucas echoed the sentiment, sharing that his character is more grounded than ever. "At the end of the season, for me it’s the most mature he’s ever been," he said. "I think he’s very focused and I feel like he’s ready to go to war for what he wants."

Fans have watched the connection between Emily and Gabriel blossom, stumble, and spark again, and with Camille no longer in the picture, there may finally be space for their relationship to flourish. For now, all signs point to an emotional and romantic reckoning that’s been seasons in the making.

And while the heart of the story may shift to Italy, Paris still holds a special place in the show’s DNA.

Darren confirmed that while Emily will be based in Rome, she won’t be saying goodbye to the City of Light entirely. "Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome," he explained. "I want to stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places. It doesn’t mean that Emily’s leaving Paris forever, but the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint."