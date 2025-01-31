Emily In Paris' Lily Collins welcomes baby girl via surrogacy: 'the center of our world'

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins has welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy.

Lily took to social media to share an adorable picture of the baby, wearing a camel-colored onesie as she lay in a moses basket. She wore a knitted cap covered in flowers, and the basket had a blanket on the side with her name embroidered on the side.

"Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell," wrote Lily, sharing her gorgeous name.

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again."

Lily is the daughter of Phil Collins

Lily's reveal came a day after she honored her father Phil Collins who turned 74. It was an emotional day for the actress and her father, as they welcomed the next generation of the Collins family to the world.

"From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between — I’m so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences, and love we have and will continue to share," Lily wrote.

"The older I get, the greater I appreciate all the little, special moments spent together. Happy birthday Dad. I couldn’t love you more or be more thankful to celebrate you today and every day. Truly. To the moon and back again."

© Stephen Lovekin Actress Lily and her father Phil in 2009

The use of the phrase, "to the moon and back again," mean it is clearly an important one to the family, as Lily also used it when discussing her newborn.

Lily married Charlie McDowell in 2021

Lily married Charlie McDowell in September 2021.

© Getty Lily attends "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" World Premiere with husband Charlie

"Never been happier…" she captioned a post on Instagram revealing the first look at their special day. In the picture Charlie was gazing down at his new wife, and Lily looking into the camera.

They wed at Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th century ghost town which has been turned into a luxury resort outside of Telluride, Colorado.

Lily wore a Ralph Lauren gown

Lily wore a traditional white lace gown designed by Ralph Lauren, with full-length sleeves and a matching lace cape with hood.

"I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell," Lily added alongside a second snap, revealing that the pictures were taken by husband and wife team Cedar and Pine.

The pair became engaged in 2020, with Lily posting a series of photos of herself and Charlie against the most incredible mountainous backdrop.

"I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together..." she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Charlie sharing a kiss.