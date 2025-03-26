Inside Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo's unexpected new romance

Hollywood's hottest new couple, Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo, made their debut in the City of Love on Sunday to the delight of their fans.

The pair seemed cozy as they wandered the Parisian streets, holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other.

The Big Little Lies actress looked comfortable with her new man as she wore a green knitted sweater over a black shirt, paired with gray trousers and a black trench coat.

Shailene wore her brown-blonde hair tied half-up, half-down with a top knot, and opted to go makeup-free for their Parisian stroll.

Lucas, who is best known for his role in the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, was equally as bundled up as his partner, and sported a matching green sweater just like Shailene.

He donned a large brown leather jacket with fur lining as well as black trousers, and wore a mustard-yellow beanie over his brown hair, with a full beard to boot.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Lucas rose to fame for his role in Emily in Paris

This is the lovebirds' first public outing, and while they have not spoken out about their relationship, they do follow each other on social media.

Lucas has remained tight-lipped about his past romances, yet the French actor did reveal to Glamour what he looked for in a partner.

"I really don't like when the person runs away," he said. "I like communication. It's the basis of everything. I don't like when there is an elephant in the room and the person chooses to just run away or slam the door or sit in a corner with their baby face on."

© GC Images It marked their first public outing as a couple

"I don’t like pouting or when someone avoids a conversation," Lucas added.

He also opened up about needing to feel a spark to pursue a relationship with someone in an interview with Elle Australia.

"I like that instant connection," he told the publication. "Sometimes, you just run into someone, you look at this person in the eyes, and in an instant, in a second, so much is said."

© Netflix The actor has kept quiet about his love life

"There's an entire conversation going through each other's eyes in an instant, and you feel like you've known the person, or the person knows you—it's the connection I'm looking for," he continued.

Shailene and her French beau clearly share a strong connection, proven by their loving looks and obvious affection for each other amid their stroll.

Similar to his sentiment, the Divergent star explained that she is attracted to who a person is rather than what they look like.

© Tibrina Hobson She dated Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola

"I fall in love with human beings based on who they are, not based on what they do or what sex they are," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Shailene has endured scrutiny of her love life for years; she dated musician Nahko Bear in 2014, then moved on in 2017 with Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola, whom she met while filming Adrift in the Pacific country.

Her highly-publicized relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers delighted fans, with the pair even getting engaged before they called it quits in 2022.

© Instagram Shailene was engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers

The 33-year-old opened up to Outside magazine about going through a "traumatic" event around that time, likely referring to their messy breakup.

"I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy," she said. "I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment."

She revealed that she hadn't spoken about her relationship with Aaron "because it always makes me cry," adding, "It was not right…But it was beautiful."

© Stefanie Keenan The star shared that their breakup was "traumatic"

It seems that Shailene has moved on from her heartbreak with Lucas, who previously alluded to being in a long-term relationship with a fellow actor.

"It's so much pressure to be the best version of yourself," he told C Magazine of his former romance.

"Every gesture is over-interpreted. To stay sane in the industry you need to turn it off, which isn't easy when you're with someone else in the industry."