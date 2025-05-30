Meghan Markle makes U-turn with mysterious new announcement

Meghan Markle has revealed a surprise update for fans of her podcast series.

The Duchess of Sussex announced that the first season is not over just yet.

One more episode

Meghan Markle had a little 'surprise' for her followers

Meghan, 43, took to Instagram to share that a bonus episode is coming next week.

She reposted a promo from Lemonada Media, the distributor behind her latest project.

The post included a voice message from Meghan. She said: "Next week, we've got one more very special interview for you. A bonus episode. Because when a matriarch calls, and when this matriarch calls, oh, you answer."

She then added: "Can you guess who it is? This one is so special ya'll."

The post confirmed the bonus episode would drop on Tuesday.

Fans are guessing

Meghan Markle drops rare 'behind-the-scenes' video as she launches exciting new project

Although the identity of the guest has not been revealed, fans think they know who it is.

Many believe the guest will be Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother.

Lemonada’s caption read: "We had just wrapped Confessions of a Female Founder and packed up the mics — until a call came in that we couldn’t ignore."

It continued: "On the line was one of the most influential and inspiring matriarchs in culture today. Naturally, we hit record."

Connection to Beyoncé

There's a connection to Beyoncé in Meghan's next podcast episode

Meghan and Prince Harry were recently spotted at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

They were photographed in the VIP area during the Cowboy Carter tour stop.

Their appearance led to speculation about a deeper connection between the two couples.

Fans now believe Meghan’s phrasing — “this one is so special ya’ll” — could be a direct nod to the singer’s southern roots and current music era.

Tina has also become a cultural figure in her own right.

She is known for supporting her daughters’ careers and using her platform to champion women.

A new direction

Meghan Markle in her latest Instagram video

Meghan's latest project is her first major solo media effort since stepping back from Spotify.

Her previous series Archetypes ended after one season in 2022.

This time, she teamed up with Lemonada Media to produce Confessions of a Female Founder.

The series features candid conversations with female entrepreneurs, leaders and creatives.

The bonus episode suggests the Duchess is expanding the show’s format.

Keeping fans guessing

Meghan Markle has hinted at a future in fashion

Neither Meghan nor Lemonada have confirmed the mystery guest's name.

But speculation is driving buzz for the new release.

The decision to drop a surprise episode also suggests the Duchess is becoming more flexible with her creative plans.

It’s a shift from the fixed format of her Spotify show.

What’s next?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception at Government House on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.

Meghan and Harry, 39, have continued to build their brand in the US.

They are currently developing multiple media projects, both individually and as a couple.

They also continue to raise their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito.

Meghan’s recent appearances have hinted at a renewed focus on solo ventures.

The new podcast series, and this unexpected episode, suggest there is more to come.

Fans will find out the identity of the matriarch guest when the episode airs on Tuesday. Until then, the guessing game continues.