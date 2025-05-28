Meghan Markle's struggles at home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle frequently shares her pride in her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, often taking to social media to share updates on the two with her followers.

However, like any journey, especially one of parenting, it hasn't always been easy for the Duchess of Sussex, as she revealed in the final episode of her podcast, Confessions Of A Female Founder.

Speaking to her guest Sara Blakely, founder of shapewear company Spanx and a mother-of-four, Meghan opened up about the difficulties she faced at home while raising the children she shares with Prince Harry.

When voicing just how much she admired Sara, the mother-of-two said: "The amount of what you have created, evolved through – the level of what you have done while having this many children, all at that age. It's something that I think people often forget."

Meghan opened up about balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship

Meghan then shared insight from her own experience, adding: "People forget that Lili is three, and Archie is five."

She further explained the difficulty of balancing her attentive motherhood with her business-building: "So you look at the past five, six years of my life, it's yes, with being pregnant or with a newborn or with a toddler, and then another one."

© Instagram Meghan Markle opened up about her struggle at home with her two children

The As Ever founder also opened up about how important selfcare is throughout these processes, saying: "I remember my acupuncturist in the UK said to me, and it has always stayed with me, he said, if the baby's crying, treat the mother.

"It all starts with us. Good Lord, we have to take care of ourselves first."

The Duchess of Sussex's potential future ventures

As difficult as business ventures can be, it is clear that they are an exciting and fulfilling journey for Meghan, as she has hinted at yet another one.

© GC Images Meghan Markle acknowledged her followers' interest in her style

Speaking to Fast Company following the release of her podcast's final episode, she addressed her interest in the fashion industry, as well as her followers' interest in her style.

When asked if she might dip her toes into the clothing business waters, Meghan responded: "The category of fashion is something I will explore at a later date, because I do think that's an interesting space for me."