Meghan Markle's pregnancy with Prince Archie sparked quiet concern among inner circle

Meghan Markle has shared an anecdote from when she was pregnant with her eldest child, Prince Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex, who also shares three-year-old Princess Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry, was chatting on her most recent and final episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, when she shared that her choice of footwear while carrying Archie, now aged six, sparked some concern.

Meghan was discussing the topic while chatting with her podcast guest, SPANX founder Sara Blakely, as Sara is, fittingly, launching a new ultra-comfort footwear range, Sneex.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex pictured in 2019 when she was pregnant with Archie

Reflecting on the time period she was pregnant with Archie, Meghan mused: "I gained 65 pounds with both pregnancies and I always just wore my five-inch pointy-toed stilettos."

She continued: "A friend said to me, 'I was looking at this picture of you when you were pregnant with Archie and you have the most enormous bump, and your tiny little ankles are bracing themselves in these high heels!' But all of my weight was in the front."

© Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son, Archie, on the day he was born

Audibly shocked at the memory of wearing such high heels while pregnant, Meghan reflected further: "So you're just thinking like, how on earth am I not just tipping, face-planting? It's like this is why I was always clinging very closely to my husband [laughs], like, 'Please don't let me fall!'"

It seems business owner, Sara, could relate as she revealed she was inspired to create her own comfort footwear line after years of painful high heels.

© Getty Meghan Markle's recent podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder has finished its first series

Meghan Markle shares secret she kept during both pregnancies

Meanwhile, during the same episode of Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan opened up about how naming your business is such a personal venture that isn't dissimilar to naming your children, and how it's best to keep private in order to swerve "opinions".

"I will say this to every person in the world who's going to have a child," the Duchess said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rarely show their children's faces

"If you have an idea of what you're going to name that baby, you keep it so close to your heart until that baby is born and is named. Don't ask anyone's opinion."

Meghan welcomed Prince Archie in May 2019. She and Harry then welcomed Princess Lilibet in June 2021.

© Getty Images Harry and Meghan are parents of two

Since expanding their family, the couple have shared some heartwarming snaps of their children, though it's extremely rare that their faces are shown.

Archie featured in their Netflix series, Meghan & Harry, as a baby in home-filmed footage, but as the years have passed by, his face is more covered to protect his identity. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have followed a similar approach with Lilibet.

© Shutterstock The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now reside in California

On her first birthday, an official photo was shared of their daughter but since then her face has mostly been shielded from the public spotlight.

In her most recent video on social media, Meghan and Lilibet are doing some beekeeping in adorable matching white protective suits.

"Look at all of that fresh honeycomb! Harvesting honey with my little honey. (Like mother, like daughter; she's even wearing my gloves)."