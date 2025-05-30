Ant Anstead hits back at 'disrespectful' reports regarding Renée Zellweger relationship

Ant Anstead has slammed "disrespectful" reports that claim he and Renée Zellweger are living apart.

The 46-year-old TV star and the Bridget Jones actress, 56, haven't been pictured together publicly since early March, but Ant confirmed they are still in a "cherished relationship".

The Daily Mail reported that Ant has been spending time with a woman named Julia French at her Laguna Beach home while Renée has been filming in New York City, but he insists their relationship is strictly platonic.

Cherished relationship

"Sadly, the recent reports in the press are disrespectful and misleading," Ant's rep told People on Thursday, May 29.

They added that Ant "stayed just a handful of days in Julia French's separate, and detached, guest house. They have been long-time friends with similar aged children within a circle of local Laguna Beach friends."

Ant and Renée's time apart is down to him "spending the majority of his time working in the UK", while she continues to film Only Murders in the Building in NYC.

His rep added that the two "remain in a cherished relationship that they ask to keep private".

Relationship timeline

Ant and Renée first met while filming Celebrity IOU: Joyride in 2021, just after Ant had finalized his divorce from Christina Haack.

They quickly fell for each other, and while the pair has kept their romance under wraps, they have shared some insight into their relationship over the years.

Renée revealed in British Vogue that she has opted to live in California to be close to Ant and his five-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with Christina.

"I live in Southern California, near San Diego," she shared. "Because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy."

Renée is also a doting stepmother to the children Ant shares with his ex-wife, Louise Anstead. "Midweek movie night with the kiddos," he shared on Instagram alongside a picture of his kids, Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18, at the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy London premiere.

"The Movie was absolutely utterly brilliant, and the lead actress was mesmerising and smoking HOT (I have a mega crush on her!) I've let the missus know she's my hall pass…X," he joked.

Amelie sweetly commented below: "Had the best time! Super proud of Ren!!" followed by a heart emoji.

Ant opened up about his first meeting with Renée in an interview with People, sharing that their love was meant to be.

"I'm really grateful to the show," he said, "because these amazing things happen in your world, and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case."