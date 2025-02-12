Inside Renee Zellweger's dating history: all the A-list talents the star has dated

It was during her third relationship that Renee got married, to country star Kenny Chesney; the pair first met at a tsunami relief fund. Despite marrying just months into their relationship, it sadly wasn't to be, and Renee filed for an annulment of their union just four months after tying the knot.

Kenny opened up about their split in an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2010, where he said: "It was out of the box. Oh my God, but it's tough. It really is tough, and she's a sweet soul, no doubt about it, but I just wasn't ready... This is the first time I've actually talked about it, but that's what happened."

Although the annulment alleged "fraud" as the reasoning behind the split, both have said that to them, the word was only legal jargon. "The only fraud that was committed was me thinking that I knew what it was going to be like, that I really understood what it was like to be married, and I really didn't," Kenny explained.