Ant Anstead shares special glimpse into idyllic relationship with Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead couldn't be more in love with his girlfriend of almost four years, Renée Zellweger, and he isn't afraid to show it.

The TV personality took to Instagram to share a special glimpse into their romance, resharing a review of her latest film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

The Telegraph review gave the upcoming flick five stars, which excited Ant to no end.

"5 stars!!!! Premiers TOMORROW in the USA on @peacock," he wrote in the Instagram story. "Ps. Ren gets finer and finer with age," he added, alongside a smiling heart emoji.

The lovebirds first met while filming Celebrity IOU: Joyride in 2021, just after Ant had finalized his divorce from Christina Haack.

They quickly fell for each other and while the pair have kept their romance under wraps, they have shared some insight into their love over the years.

© Instagram Ant and Renée began dating in 2021

The 55-year-old revealed in British Vogue that she has opted to live in California to be close to Ant and his five-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with Christina.

"I live in Southern California, near San Diego," she shared. "Because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy." She spent Christmas with the father-son duo in December 2024.

Renée is also a doting stepmother to the children Ant shares with his ex-wife, Louise Anstead. "Midweek movie night with the kiddos," he shared alongside a picture of his kids Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18 at the Bridget Jones premiere.

© Timmie / SplashNews.com Renée revealed that she moved to Southern California to be closer to Ant and his son Hudson

"The Movie was absolutely utterly brilliant, and the lead actress was mesmerising and smoking HOT (I have a mega crush on her!) I've let the missus know she's my hall pass…X," he joked.

Amelie sweetly commented below, "Had the best time! Super proud of Ren!!" followed by a heart emoji. Ant and Christina were married from December 2018 until their split in June 2021 and were embroiled in a lengthy custody battle over Hudson.

However, the former couple seems to have patched things up and have mastered the art of co-parenting.

© Instagram Renée and Ant with his oldest two children

Ant opened up about his first meeting with Renée in an interview with People, sharing that their love was meant to be.

"I'm really grateful to the show," he said, "because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case."

The 45-year-old has been tirelessly supporting his girlfriend during her press tour, often resharing reviews and posters about the film and encouraging her work.

© Instagram Ant called himself a 'lucky boy' for dating Renee

"Oh man........she's so beautiful!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a promotional poster for the movie. "That's my Ren (lucky boy)."

Months later, he posted the trailer for her film on social media, quipping that he needed to set things straight with Leo Woodall, the actor who plays Bridget's love interest.

"The missus was busy being brilliant this summer…..she's a bloomin Bridget genius!" he wrote. "Oh And Leo… we need to quiet chat down a dark alleyway… x."