Renée Zellweger reveals secret crush - and it's not Ant Anstead: 'There's my man'
Digital Cover celebrities© Getty Images

Renée Zellweger reveals secret crush - and it's not Ant Anstead: 'There's my man'

The Bridget Jones actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Given the recent release of her new movie Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, it was only fitting that Renée Zellweger would appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show this Valentine's Day. 

The two-time Academy Award winner was joined on the sofa by her co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall. The trio discussed their Valentine's Day plans with the talk show host and even revealed their secret cartoon crushes. 

From Bridget Jones' Diary to Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Renee Zellweger and her leading men grace the red carpets of the world premieres

Kelly asked Renée if there were any cartoons she liked growing up to which the star responded "Oh yeah."

"A Speeder Racer," she said. 

"I mean, come on. There's my man."

Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall joined Kelly Clarkson on the show© Instagram
Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall joined Kelly Clarkson on the show

An image of the 1967 animated character was displayed on the screen while Renée's castmates laughed around her.

"He was all the man I needed," she added. 

In the animated series, the character, named Go Mifune, aspires to be the world's best race-car champion and drives his father's high-tech race car, the Mach 5. 

While those around her didn't seem to understand the appeal, Renée said: "But come on, he's cute right? The hair in the wind and how can you forget the Cuban heels."

Kelly couldn't contain her laughter as she responded: "We were very different children."

Renée stunned in a sheer skit© Instagram
Renée stunned in a sheer skit

Renée oozed chic for her appearance on the hit show as she donned a simple black long-sleeved sweater with a pair of daring black booty pants. The star layered a mesh skirt adorned with floral ivory embroidery over the top. The sultry number was cut elegantly just above the ankle and teamed with a pair of matching pointed-toe heels.

The actress exuded '90s-minimalism chic as she completed her look with a black headband that was used to sweep her luscious blonde locks out of her face into a low ponytail. Renée kept her makeup natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a nude-stained lip.

Renée's confession comes after engagement rumors began circulating about her relationship with her boyfriend, Ant Anstead

Renée covered her engagement fingers© Getty Images
Renée covered her engagement finger

The 55-year-old has covered her engagement finger with a band-aid on numerous occasions throughout the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy press tour. Renée disguised her ring finger with a nude bandage during the film's screening in New York.

Renée also wore two band-aids on the same finger during the hit movie's London premiere last month. 

She revealed that she moved to Southern California to be closer to Ant and his son Hudson© Timmie / SplashNews.com
She revealed that she moved to Southern California to be closer to Ant and his son Hudson

The couple first met while filming Celebrity IOU: Joyride in 2021 following the television presenter's divorce from Christina Haack.

In an interview with British Vogue, Renée opened up about her living situation with her partner. "I live in Southern California, near San Diego," she shared. "Because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy."

