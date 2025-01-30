Renée Zellweger, 55, and boyfriend Ant Anstead, 45, are the picture perfect couple at star studded after party

Renée Zellweger had the ultimate support system by her side as she celebrated the highly anticipated premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in London.

Her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, was right there with her, making sure to keep a low profile on the red carpet but stepping in for a sweet show of affection at the afterparty.

The couple, who have been together since 2021, were spotted packing on the PDA as they left the star-studded event at Brasserie Zédel, looking completely smitten.

Renée, 55, stunned in a striking fuchsia pink gown, proving once again why she's one of Hollywood's most effortlessly glamorous leading ladies.

Ant, 45, kept things understated, letting his Oscar-winning partner have her moment in the spotlight before making his own quiet appearance later in the evening.

The chemistry between them was undeniable as they left hand-in-hand, with Ant doting on Renée every step of the way. The pair first met while filming an episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride in April 2021, and what started as a chance meeting quickly turned into one of Hollywood's most private yet adored romances.

Renée and her boyfriend Ant attended the premiere of her newest film

Also spotted leaving the afterparty at the same time was Renée's co-star, Hugh Grant, alongside his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein. It was a full-circle moment for Bridget Jones fans as Hugh, who has famously played the roguish Daniel Cleaver throughout the beloved film series, reunited with Renée on the red carpet earlier that evening.

Joining them was One Day breakout star Leo Woodall, 28, who takes on the role of Renée's latest on-screen love interest in this new installment.

Looking effortlessly dapper in a brown velvet suit over a sleek black shirt, Leo made quite the impression at the premiere, especially with his supportive girlfriend, The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy, by his side.

Renée stunned in a bright fuschia gown

Renée, who rarely speaks about her personal life, recently opened up about her relationship with Ant in an interview with British Vogue.

When asked where she's currently based, she revealed: "I live in Southern California, near San Diego, because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy."

The Hollywood star has embraced her new life outside the limelight, settling into a quieter existence with Ant and his five-year-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Haack. In addition to Hudson, Ant is also a father to two older children, daughter Amelie, 21, and son Archie, 18, from his previous marriage to Louise Anstead.

She revealed that she moved to Southern California to be closer to Ant and his son Hudson

Despite his past relationships playing out in the public eye, Ant has kept his romance with Renée relatively private, though fans have long speculated that the couple might already be married.

On several occasions, the British TV personality has affectionately referred to Renée as his "missus" on social media, fueling rumors that they may have secretly tied the knot.

Renée has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, but none have lasted quite like her romance with Ant. She was briefly married to country music star Kenny Chesney in 2005, though their marriage ended after just four months.

The couple began dating in 2021

Before that, she was engaged to Jim Carrey between 1999 and 2000, and she famously dated Bradley Cooper after meeting him on the set of Case 39 in 2009. While engagement rumors swirled during their two-year relationship, they ultimately parted ways in 2011.

From 2012 to 2019, she was in a long-term relationship with musician Doyle Bramhall II. Unlike her previous relationships, Renée has kept her romance with Ant remarkably low-key, choosing to embrace their quieter life together away from Hollywood.

Ant, too, has had a tumultuous romantic history. He was married to his first wife, Louise, for 12 years before they divorced in 2017. He later wed Christina in 2018, but their marriage was short-lived, and by 2021, they were caught in a messy custody battle over their son, Hudson.