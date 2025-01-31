S.W.A.T's Shemar Moore breaks silence on surprising split from longtime girlfriend

Shemar Moore has broken his silence on reports he and his girlfriend of five years, Jesiree Dizon have split.

The S.W.A.T star confirmed that he and Jesiree are no longer a couple and living separately in a lengthy video shared on Instagram.

"There's been a lot of press releases that hit today, or yesterday, talking about my personal life, my life, my private life with Jesiree Dizon," he began.

"It's my life, it's not your business but I know how Hollywood works, I know how all this media stuff works, it's gossip, gossip, gossip and that's just what it is, you know, be careful what you wish for, you know what you signed up for type of thing."

He continued: "Fame is a mother [expletive] because if I wasn't halfway famous then nobody would care, and maybe there's a lot of you out there that don't care and you know what, thank you, that's less stress on my plate.

"I'm a funny dude, I'm a goofy dude, I'm a silly dude, I'm a serious dude but right now I'm just going to be an honest dude – mind your business… give us a break, give us some privacy."

© Instagram Shemar and Jesiree have split after five years together

Addressing their breakup, Shemar said: "So, the press release was that me and Jesiree are no longer a couple, and we live separately, that we've broken up – well, it's true,

"But what you don't know, well, you don't need to know either, but I need to say it. I spent five years with Jesiree Dizon, she's an amazing woman for so many reasons.

© Instagram Shemar and Jesiree share daughter, Frankie

"Next to my mother, because my mother was a boss, my mother was it, best mother I could ever ask for. Jesiree Dizon number two, she is a phenomenal mother, loving, attentive, caring, smart, nurturing, phenomenal to her son Kaiden, to her daughter Charlie, and to our daughter Frankie."

Shemar then hit back at criticism he has seen online about his ex-girlfriend, adding: "When you hear our business on the internet or wherever it's our business and if you get in there with the comments and you start trashing and being negative then you ain't a fan of mine.

© Getty Images Shemar has nothing but love for his ex-girlfriend

"If you really have love for me, if you're a fan of me then be kind. Breaking up ain't easy but if you get into all that negativity then you can basically kiss my [expletive].

"I'm looking for joy, I'm looking for calm, I'm looking for peace, I'm looking for love in my life, in my spirit. If you don't love on me and root for me, then bye. Unfollow, just go away, and good luck to you.

© Instagram Shemar called Jesiree a 'phenomenal' mother

"If you don't show love to Jesiree then goodbye, go away, and good luck to you. Me and Jesiree love each other, that's not gonna change until the day God calls my name, it ain't gonna change, she's wonderful in so many ways.

"Yes, we have our differences but we're gonna love each other and love the hell out of our daughter Frankie… I'm so grateful that our daughter gets to call Jesiree "Mom"."

© Instagram Shemar will be the 'best version' of himself for his daughter

Praising Jesiree as a mother and confirming they will co-parent their two-year-old daughter, Frankie, Shemar explained: "Jesiree loves her children. When I'm not able to be there because of work or whatever, I know our daughter is in good hands.

"We are friends, we are loving friends and we're gonna co-parent. We're gonna go to ballet, soccer, basketball, Disneyland, waterpark, whatever – we're going to do all that because it's not about anything but the children.

© Instagram Shemar and Jesiree will co-parent Frankie

"Frankie's got two of the dopest people as parents, and that's me and Jesiree, we're just gonna live life a little differently.

"I'm gonna be the best version of myself for my daughter Frankie, so root for us or leave us alone because there's nothing but love in my heart, I have no malice, I want everybody to win so please root for me, Jesiree, Kaiden, Charlie, and Frankie to win."