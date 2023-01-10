Inside Shemar Moore's palatial $5.8m home where he'll raise first baby The S.W.A.T star is expecting a daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore will be thankful for his 9,000 square feet property after he announced on Monday that he is expecting his first child.

The S.W.A.T star revealed his happy news on The Jennifer Hudson Show, set to air on January 26, and later took to Instagram to share a gender reveal video, which captured the moment he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon discovered they are having a baby girl.

But what makes the imminent arrival of his child even more meaningful is that she is due on the third anniversary of his mom, Marilyn Wilson Moore's death, February 8, and will be raised in the home that Shemar bought after getting her seal of approval.

Where does Shemar Moore live?

The former Criminal Minds star lives in a lavish $5.8 million mansion, which he purchased in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles back in 2020.

Shemar's home features an open-plan design

Shemar has filled the home with sweet tributes to his late mom, who sadly died suddenly just days after her first tour of his house.

Those thoughtful touches include photographs, cards, and a room carpeted in turquoise, her favorite color. "She's always in my heart," the actor told People. "And now, her essence is in my home."

Inside Shemar Moore's LA home

Shemar's abode features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and has an abundance of space thanks to its open-plan design and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Shemar will raise a daughter in his stunning home

The actor has filled his colorful home with artwork, including portraits of himself, and personal photos. One thing you won't find in Shemar's home is stark white walls. "I don't like white; white is a dentist's office," he added.

Shemar Moore's living room

The main living area features a slab marble in-wall gas fireplace, and there is a generous use of natural-toned wood with wide-plank hardwood floors.

Shemar's open living area features a grand staircase

There is also an open wooden staircase with a glass balustrade that sits in front of a giant burgundy wall filled with artwork.

Shemar Moore's kitchen

Shemar bought his home in 2020 after his mother's death

The gray kitchen boasts a dual-island and there is a separate bar area filled with cabinets housing fancy-looking bottles of wine and spirits, as well as a glass-enclosed wine room.

Shemar Moore's garden

Shemar's garden is perfect for entertaining

The outside of the property is just as grand, with a swimming pool, pool house, spa room, sports court, putting green, movie theatre, and an outdoor kitchen and dining area perfect for entertaining.

"I always joke that I'm an undercover rock star," he joked. "I can't sing. But now I've got the rock star house!"

