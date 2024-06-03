Modern Family's 'Lily' actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons looks so grown up in corset dress for prom — see her photos

Time flies, and Lily Tucker-Pritchett, or rather, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, is all grown up, and already going to prom.

The Modern Family alum, 16, who starred as the sassy daughter of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet's characters on the beloved sitcom, left fans in disbelief over the weekend as she showed off her stunning dress.

In a video shared in Instagram, Aubrey appears first wearing a t-shirt and shorts while holding her dress, before the video transitions to another clip of her with her handsome prom date, and she's wearing a white corsage to match the flower pinned to his jacket.

She also shared another post including a set of photos better highlighting her look, a satin, almost liquid-like black dress with a bustier top with a sweetheart neckline and halter straps.

And in a third and final post, she shared more photos with her date, her boyfriend Phoenix, mirror selfies with her friends, and a sweet caricature she had painted of her and her date.

After sharing the round of prom photos, fans were quick to express their shock at how grown up "Lily" is already, with some even hoping for a Modern Family spin-off focused on her.

"So truly do I need a college Lily spin-off," one of her followers emphasized in the comments section under the post, as others followed suit with: "Absolutely gorgeous!! But now I feel super old," and: "So gorgeous!!! Cam and Mitchell would be so proud," referring to her on-screen parents, as well as: "She's all grown up — and SOO beautiful!"

Though Modern Family came to an end in 2020 — Aubrey starred as Lily from season three in 2011 until the end — her character has had a persistent fan base in the years since, with years-old clips of her funniest moments on the show often going viral on TikTok.

After it ended four years ago when she was 12 years old, Aubrey stepped away from acting and instead focused on finishing high school, however she recently opened up on TikTok about her experience on the show.

"I feel like we were all kind of very lucky because it was one of those shows where the actors were not there every single day, so it was easier for me growing up," she explained.

After detailing her return to public high school after being homeschooled and taking on-set classes, she also shared: "I took a bit of a break right after the show ended, and I thought that I would never act again in my life, and then I went to high school, and I was like, maybe I should."

"I started theater class at my school and was like, wait, I kind of want to do this, and now I'm auditioning again, so that's fun, and I hope to do something," she revealed.