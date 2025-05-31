Brooklyn Beckham's true feelings for David Beckham revealed in candid detail

Brooklyn Beckham appears to have sent a subtle but heartfelt message to his father, David Beckham, through his new business venture.

The 26-year-old has not publicly spoken to David, 50, since the pair reportedly fell out in 2022.

But fans have spotted a telling detail in Brooklyn’s hot sauce brand, Cloud23, that appears to show a softening in their relationship.

Brooklyn’s tribute hidden in plain sight

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham at Coachella weekend in Palm Springs

Brooklyn launched Cloud23 last year. The brand has been active online, answering questions and engaging with customers.

One recent response caught attention. A fan asked about the meaning behind the name "Cloud23".

The reply from Brooklyn’s team read: "The 23 included in our brand is a warm nod to Brooklyn's father, David Beckham, who wore number 23 while playing for Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, inspired by NBA legend Michael Jordan."

David wore the number 23 shirt during his time with both clubs. He made over 100 appearances for Real Madrid and scored 13 goals.

He also played 98 matches for LA Galaxy across five seasons until his departure in 2012.

A quiet message

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham is currently not speaking to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham

The response on the Cloud23 website sparked a reaction among fans.

Some described it as "a warm nod" to David. Others suggested it was "a tentative sign of peace".

The tribute comes at a time when the family is believed to be going through a difficult period.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, were absent from David’s birthday celebration in Notting Hill earlier this year.

Reports suggest the family rift has taken an emotional toll on Victoria Beckham, 51.

According to sources, the fashion designer has struggled to sleep and has been leaning on her eldest son more than ever before.

Brooklyn and Victoria's special bond

© Getty Images Former Spice Girl Victoria shares a close bond with her eldest son Brooklyn

Brooklyn has often spoken about his close relationship with his mother.

In an interview with InStyle last year, he said: "I had a crazy childhood, man. I was so happy. It was hectic because my dad played football and my mum was a Spice Girl. Spice Girls was the first few years of my life, so it was hectic. We were always doing something. But, I have the best mum and dad in the world and it was a lot of fun."

An insider also claimed that Brooklyn played an important role in Victoria’s life during difficult periods.

Speaking about their bond, the source said: "She really relied on Brooklyn. He was the man of the house and he very much lived up to that while David was away and I think at the time they were having difficulties in their marriage. They had moved back to London, David was away and Brooklyn was a real rock for her."

Cloud23: more than just a hot sauce

© Getty Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attends the Cloud23 Launch Party at Bar Marmont

Brooklyn has been focused on building his brand in the food world.

Cloud23 is his latest attempt to carve out his own identity away from the Beckham name.

But the choice to include the number 23 suggests that David’s influence still runs deep.

The number is not just a reference to sport. It is widely associated with greatness thanks to Michael Jordan, who inspired David to choose it for his football career.

That Brooklyn has chosen it for his own label hints that he still holds admiration for his father, despite their rumoured distance.

A possible turning point?

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham spotted during Coachella weekend in Palm Springs

It’s unclear whether Brooklyn and David are actively speaking again.

However, fans are hopeful this gesture signals a thaw in their relationship.

With Cloud23 now making waves and media interest growing, attention will likely stay on the Beckham family dynamic.

For now, Brooklyn’s tribute offers a quiet reminder of the bond that still exists, even in the face of family strain.