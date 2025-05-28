Brooklyn Beckham urged to 'reconcile' with parents Victoria and David Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham's latest social media post reignited discussions among fans about his relationship with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

On Tuesday, the aspiring chef took to Instagram to share a casual snap of himself seemingly enjoying a pint of beer whilst also promoting two of his hot sauces from his brand Cloud23.

Many of his followers used the post as an opportunity to express their hope for a reconciliation between Brooklyn and his famous parents.

© Gareth Cattermole David and Victoria Beckham share four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

"Brooklyn put the games aside get in touch with your Dad & Mum! You know how much they love you," wrote one follower, while another added: "Reconcile with your family! You will only regret it if anything happens."

The brewing feud between the Beckhams kicked off when Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were visibly absent from David's lavish 50th birthday celebrations earlier in May.

The couple were also nowhere to be seen during Victoria's 51st birthday festivities in April.

© Instagram The Beckhams are known for having a tight bond

In a video shared on his Instagram page over the weekend, which has over 16 million followers, the oldest of the Beckham children showed his unwavering support for his wife of three years.

He wrote: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby".

Nicola also weighed in, resharing the video with the caption, "I've always got you baby", which only seemed to validate their followers' beliefs.

© Getty Images David and Victoria Beckham have been putting on a united front

Former Spice Girl star Victoria and footballing legend David have chosen to stay silent on the declaration, but Brooklyn's brother, Cruz, quickly showed support to his famous parents.

Uploading a throwback image to his Instagram Stories of himself alongside Brooklyn, older brother Romeo, sister Harper and his parents, the budding singer penned: "I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x."

A close source recently told HELLO! that Nicola was a source of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, explaining: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."