Victoria and David Beckham put on united front after Brooklyn's telling message

It’s no secret that it has been a rocky couple of months in the Beckham household. David and Victoria Beckham have always promoted an image of a strong and united family life, but rumours about the difficult relationship between the original Beckhams and the Peltz-Beckham couple have been making the rounds for a while now.

To take their minds off the family drama, the iconic British couple took a trip to the United States and were spotted in an exclusive restaurant in New York City, enjoying a romantic dinner together.

Victoria and David savoured a ten-course vegan tasting menu at the trendy restaurant Eleven Madison Park.

The exclusive restaurant charges $365 per person for the experience, but given the enthusiasm the former footballer reserved for the meal, it must be well worth the eye-watering price tag.

© David Beckham/Instagram David praised the Chef on Instagram

David took to Instagram to show his appreciation for Chef Daniel Humm and his team, sharing multiple snaps of the dinner, saying that he was “once again blown away” by the food.

In the pictures, Victoria looked effortlessly chic as always, while David opted for a classic tailored look.

© David beckham/Instagram David and Victoria took a picture with the whole team

While the couple’s dinner showcased their enduring bond, fans couldn’t help but contrast this serene moment with Brooklyn’s recent emotional post.

This fun glimpse into the couple’s life comes after their son, Brooklyn, shared a post on his own Instagram account that seems to have raised eyebrows online.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham is currently not speaking to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham

While previously, everyone had attempted to squash the gossip by being pictured together and showing mutual support on each other’s social media posts, the alleged animosities between the couple and their eldest son’s wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, seem to have pushed the relationship to its breaking point.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, which has over 16 million followers, the oldest of the Beckham children showed his unwavering support for his wife of three years.

© Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham often enjoy motorcycle rides in LA

He wrote: “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby”.

Under other circumstances, this message would have been seen as a simple declaration of love for his spouse. However, considering the rumours that seem to pit the young couple against his parents, Brooklyn’s words might sound like a declaration of loyalty to Nicola and a dig at Victoria and David.

© Nicola Peltz/Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola seem inseparable

At least, that’s what most people commenting on the post seem to believe. One of his fans wrote “Real love doesn't make you choose. Why can't you love your wife AND your family”, while another added, “With this text you publicly confirm that your partner has issues with your family”, and continued, “I feel the sadness of the loving family you come from. I hope you will come to your senses soon.”

Nicola also weighed in, resharing the video with the caption, “I've always got you baby”’, which only seemed to validate their followers’ beliefs.

Although things seem difficult now, we do hope the two couples can find some common ground and the family can reunite soon.

Words by Alessia Armenise