Victoria Beckham shares new picture with son Brooklyn as she marks David's TIME achievement amid rift

Victoria Beckham celebrated her husband David's inclusion in the prestigious TIME100 Philanthropy list, sharing a touching post on Instagram amid their ongoing feud with son Brooklyn.

David, 50, was recognised by TIME for his decades of dedicated advocacy and charitable work, particularly his long-standing partnership with UNICEF.

To mark this achievement, Victoria took to Instagram following the TIME100 Impact Dinner in New York City on Thursday.

Alongside a photo from the evening, which featured a family portrait of David and Victoria with their four children, she penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband.

"So proud of you, @davidbeckham," Victoria wrote. "You put your heart in everything you do and your passion for giving back and helping others continues to inspire me every day.

"Being recognised in the 2025 #TIME100 Philanthropy issue is such a special honour - and so deserved! Love you always xx Cover photograph by @paolakudacki for TIME."

The picture in the background was hard to miss as it included their son, Brooklyn. The snap itself was originally taken in April 2024, when the family marked the Spice Girls star's milestone 50th birthday in London.

The brewing feud between the Beckhams kicked off when Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were visibly absent from David's lavish 50th birthday celebrations earlier in May.

The couple was also nowhere to be seen during Victoria's 51st birthday festivities in April.

© Getty Images for TIME David and Victoria Beckham at TIME100 Impact Dinner in New York

A close source told HELLO! that Nicola was a source of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, explaining: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

Meanwhile, Victoria's supportive post comes shortly after David's accompanying interview with TIME, where he revealed feeling like "something is missing" in his life, referencing how he misses his successful football career.

He shared: "I miss training every day. I miss playing every weekend. Every day, I wake up, and I feel like something's missing. Even at 50 years old, in my head, I can still play."