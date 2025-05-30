Cruz Beckham urges 'tell the truth' in cryptic message amid Brooklyn rift

There appears to be a major fallout within the Beckham family, with eldest son Brooklyn becoming estranged from his wider family over the past few months.

Thinly veiled posts have seemingly come from Brooklyn, and this week, the star's younger brother, Cruz, seemingly waded into the row with a cryptic post. The 20-year-old shared a post to his Instagram Stories that read: "It takes 43 muscles in your face to frown and 17 to smile."

It then concluded: "Be kind and tell the truth." Cruz added several pointing hand emojis, indicating the phrase's importance in his post.

© Instagram Cruz shared a cryptic post

Cruz the mediator

This isn't the first time that Cruz has weighed in amid reports of a wider family feud. Initial reports seemed to indicate that Brooklyn and Romeo had the fallout owing to Romeo's relationship with Kim Turnbull.

© getty Cruz has seemingly played the role of family mediator

After noticing a scathing remark beneath a post Romeo made about Kim, Cruz came to his defence. "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex, too? Cool," one fan had penned, prompting Cruz to clarify: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

Family feud

More recently, sources have indicated that the feud was sparked due to Brooklyn's marriage to Nicola Peltz.

Rumours were sparked following the pair's absences from family events, including Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show and both of his parents' birthdays.

© Instagram Brooklyn has been absent from major family moments

A close source recently told HELLO! that Nicola was a source of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, explaining: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

© Getty Images Nicola and Victoria haven't been seeing eye-to-eye

Brooklyn has indicated that he is on Nicola's side in the ongoing feud and earlier this week, the aspiring chef and businessman shared a clip of him and his wife riding on a motorcycle.

"My whole world, I will love you forever, I always choose you baby, you're the most amazing person I know, me and you forever baby," Brooklyn wrote with fans particularly paying attention to his insistence that he will always "choose" his wife.

© Instagram Brooklyn is backing his wife

"If that was my son saying that, knowing what the post is about, I would be devastated. Blood is thicker than water," wrote one fan, weighing in on Brooklyn's cryptic message, while another added: "Don't forget your beautiful parents who will always love you unconditionally."