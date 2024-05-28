Taylor Swift's secret £3.3m Cotswolds cottage next to Victoria and David Beckham's private bolthole

Taylor Swift is reportedly renting a secret Cotswolds bolthole with boyfriend Travis Kelce to retreat to during the UK leg of the Eras tour.

The 34-year-old pop princess, whose mammoth world tour will conclude this December after 150 stops over the course of 18 months, has allegedly booked a £3.3 million countryside abode for the duration of her UK visit, which kicks off on June 7 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The property is said to be a stone's throw away from celebrity-favourite hotspot Soho Farmhouse, located near Chipping Norton, so Taylor can also count A-list couple Victoria and David Beckham among her neighbours during her stay.

According to a report from The Sun, Taylor's NFL star boyfriend Travis is expected to join her in her country cottage to enjoy long walks and plenty of privacy.

The UK leg of her Eras tour will see Taylor perform in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, with London dates in mid-June, before concluding on 20 August at Wembley Stadium.

Having dated Londoner Joe Alwyn for six years followed by The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, Taylor is no stranger to the English countryside.

While her songs reference spending time together in bustling London locations such as Brixton, Highgate and Camden, and more recently The Black Dog pub in Vauxhall, Taylor was often seen escaping to greener pastures.

She was memorably pictured with Joe at The Fleece Inn in Bretforton, Worcestershire back in 2021.

Taylor Swift's new Cotswolds neighbours

The Beckhams

© Alamy Stock Photo The Beckhams live in an epic £12m home in the Cotswolds, complete with its own lake

Taylor's most famous new neighbours will be British royalty the Beckhams. Victoria and David – and their brood Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 – own the most incredible rustic retreat, estimated to be worth around £12 million.

The cosy property is immaculately decorated in keeping with nearby Soho Farmhouse's country chic vibe.

At the heart of the home is a spacious kitchen with a giant kitchen island, high ceilings and exposed brick detailing.

The abode boasts a plunge pool, outdoor sauna and even a lake, not to mention beehives and chicken coops for animal-loving David to indulge in his farm-to-table culinary passion.

Kate Moss

© Instagram Kate Moss' Grade II listed period property suits her new clean living lifestyle

Supermodel Kate Moss swapped her London party lifestyle for the peace and quiet of Little Faringdon, purchasing a Grade II listed property a decade ago for £2 million.

Kate's half-sister Lottie Moss, from whom she is now estranged, has offered an insight into the rustic interiors and period exteriors on her Instagram account in the past.

The Croydon-born supermodel previously revealed how much she loved her country lifestyle in an interview with The Times.

"You do things you could never do in the city — sleeping outside, cooking on a fire, all of those things that, growing up in Croydon, I kind of didn't have, you know?" she explained.

"It's like having another childhood or being in the Famous Five. It's those simple things that make your life proper, isn't it?"

Zara and Mike Tindall

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall reside on 700-acre Gatcombe Park estate with Princess Anne

Taylor could be rubbing shoulders with royalty when she relocates to the English countryside. Zara and Mike Tindall live on the Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire in the heart of the Cotswolds

Gatcombe is also home to Zara's mother, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence as well as Zara's older brother Peter Phillips – making the royal estate quite the family affair.

The Tindalls and their children Mia, Lena and Lucas reside in a smaller property on the 700-acre estate, while family matriarch the Princess Royal occupies the main house.

In an interview with Vogue, Zara and Mike revealed the family enjoys spending time together in their shared "party barn"

Elizabeth Hurley

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley was living her best Cotswolds life - until she got fed up of seeing so many famous faces

Taylor might find the Cotswolds less anonymous than she thinks. In fact, Elizabeth Hurley, once a proud resident, fled the area as it was becoming too crowded with socialites and famous folk.

"I previously spent 10 years in the Cotswolds, which I loved, but it was annoying bumping into people I cross the road to avoid in London,” she said.

Prior to her move, the actress got stuck into farm life with her son Damian and even began stocking her own sausages in Harrods.

According to The Telegraph, her menagerie of animals included 49 cows, 63 sheep, 82 pigs, four Labradors, two cats, three geese, and eight chickens.