Travis Kelce hints at new living situation with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be keeping their romance relatively low-key, but eagle-eyed fans believe the couple just dropped their biggest hint yet: they're living together.

During the latest episode New Heights, the popular podcast Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the NFL star casually let slip a detail that set the Swiftie universe into overdrive.

Talking about his off-season setup in Florida, Travis shared: "We've got chimneys and we've got furniture," when describing the Boca Raton rental he's calling home.

But it wasn't the fireplace or furnishings that grabbed attention, it was his choice of words. Fans immediately zeroed in on the use of "we," with many interpreting it as confirmation that Taylor is shacking up with her beau in the Sunshine State.

It didn't take long for speculation to swirl. Is the pop princess spending her downtime before her next album release playing house with Travis? Social media lit up with theories, while the couple, as usual, kept their lips sealed.

On the podcast, guest Ryan Fitzpatrick cheekily pressed Travis on who gets the final say when it comes to decorating the space. With a grin in his voice, Travis replied, "That's an executive decision by myself for the betterment of everyone." The cryptic quip only added fuel to the fire.

Travis' love nest

Travis has been renting a stunning property in Boca Raton since April, focusing on his fitness regimen following the Kansas City Chiefs' heartbreaking Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The home, nestled in the exclusive Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, is nothing short of a Florida fantasy.

According to Daily Mail, Travis arrived with his close circle in tow: former NFL player Ross Travis, personal chef Kumar Ferguson, and an enviable fleet of luxury vehicles including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Maybach SUV and Cadillac Escalade.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion, last sold by luxury real estate agent Jonathan Postma, is a modern marvel.

Built in 2020, it boasts a sleek pool with a waterfall, a private spa, wine room, bar, home theater, and its own dock. The estate is also secured 24/7, offering peace of mind to anyone inside, celebrity or not.

A previous listing on Realtor.com waxed lyrical about the home's indulgent features: "Private access to a covered balcony provides mesmerizing island views," it read. "In the wood-beamed kitchen, Wolf appliances, two porcelain-topped contrasting islands, and a breakfast bar make it easy to whip up something delicious, and with an attached 10-person dining area, there’s room for everyone at the table."

Taylor's living situation

Still, the question remains: has Taylor actually been spending time there?

While neither Taylor nor Travis has publicly commented on their living arrangements, signs are pointing to likely.

Earlier this month, the couple were spotted out and about in Philadelphia, enjoying a Mother's Day brunch with Travis' mum Donna Kelce, his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie. The family outing marked one of the duo's rare public appearances since February, when Travis and the Chiefs fell short at the Super Bowl.

According to fans who caught a glimpse of the gathering, Taylor looked relaxed and radiant, as she shared laughs with the Kelce family over mimosas and eggs Benedict.