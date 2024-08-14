Celebrity Race Across the World cast: Meet the stars in the line-up

Kelly Brook, 44, is a model, actress and media personality. No stranger to reality shows, the star has previously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Juice and The Masked Dancer.

Kelly will be accompanied by her husband Jeremy Parisi, whom she wed in Italy in 2022.

On why they chose to sign up for the show, Kelly said: "I think Jeremy and I were looking for a new adventure to go on together and we love to travel. And this just seemed like the dream to get to the airport and not know where you're going. That is like a dream, to go to the airport, be given a plane ticket and just go."

While they're looking forward to spending quality time together, Kelly previously revealed that the couple keep their romance alive with intimate dinners at home.

"We have candlelit dinners most nights," she told HELLO! in April. "We recently moved house and we have an actual grown-up dining room for the first time. We like to light the candles, sit opposite each other and eat and talk – no phones in the room."