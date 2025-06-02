Hugh Jackman's lover Sutton Foster makes bold first appearance after ex Deborra spoke of 'betrayal'

All eyes were on Sutton Foster as she stepped onto the red carpet at the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards in New York on Sunday night.

The two-time Tony Award winner, 50, dazzled solo at the star-studded event, marking her first major public appearance amid swirling speculation surrounding her relationship with actor Hugh Jackman.

And while she lit up the red carpet with her signature megawatt smile, the Younger star appeared to be keeping a low profile when it came to discussing her personal life.

Sutton, nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, looked radiant in a sleek black gown as she posed alongside her Once Upon a Mattress co-star Michael Urie. But she notably steered clear of any interviews.

© Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock Sutton Foster at the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards in New York

Deborra's betrayal

Just one day earlier, Deborra-Lee Furness—Hugh’s estranged wife of nearly 30 years, broke her silence in an emotional interview with DailyMail.com, delivering a heartfelt but pointed message that many have interpreted as a direct response to the speculation.

"My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Deborra-Lee, 68, shared. Her words struck a chord with readers, as she spoke openly about the pain of navigating such a high-profile separation, adding: "Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose."

© Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock Sutton stuns in fitted black dress

While Deborra-Lee has chosen transparency, Sutton has so far remained tight-lipped—focusing her attention instead on her work and close circle of Broadway friends.

Despite the spotlight on her private life, Sutton’s spirits appeared high as she mingled with fellow nominees including Darren Criss, Jonathan Groff, Audra McDonald, and Nicole Scherzinger, all of whom paused to speak to reporters. Sutton, however, kept the evening strictly about the stage.

© Roy Rochlin Deborra-Lee Furness recently spoke of 'betrayal' amid finalizing her divorce

The Drama Desk appearance follows growing speculation about her relationship with Hugh, who announced his split from Deborra-Lee in 2023.

The pair had been married for 27 years before revealing they were parting ways, calling it "a loving and amicable decision" at the time. But recent developments have raised eyebrows.

Sutton's living situation

Just last week, reports surfaced that Sutton is ‘slowly moving in’ to the $22 million penthouse apartment Hugh purchased with Deborra-Lee in New York’s Chelsea neighbourhood in 2022. The luxurious four-bedroom residence boasts sweeping views of Manhattan and high-end amenities, including a wellness suite and private terrace.

Photos of Sutton helping Hugh carry moving boxes into the building only added fuel to the fire. Later, she was seen leaving the penthouse and hopping on a Citi Bike, dressed down and keeping a low profile.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have reportedly moved in together

Deborra-Lee, who gave a heartfelt exclusive interview last week, admitted the end of her marriage had left her grappling with grief and betrayal. "This belief [in a higher power] has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage," she said. "It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values, and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

Back in January, DailyMail.com reported that despite their public split, Hugh and Deborra-Lee had yet to formally file for divorce, citing ongoing negotiations around a prenup as a sticking point.