Less than a year after wrapping her run on Broadway with beloved comedy Once Upon a Mattress, Sutton Foster is making her return to the stage once more.

The actress, 49, who is already a two-time Tony Award winner, will be next seen under the bright lights of Broadway as country music icon Loretta Lynn.

Sutton will be portraying the late musician in a musical adaptation of the 1980 film Coal Miner's Daughter, which won Sissy Spacek an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1981.

It also pulls from her autobiography with George Vecsey from 1976, tracking her rise from humble Kentucky to country music superstar and even take viewers along beyond the film's ending.

It'll feature many of Lynn's own music plus some original material. "Coal Miner's Daughter chronicles Loretta's rise from humble beginnings in rural Kentucky to country music legend. The stage adaptation will include songs from Loretta’s career and share stories from Loretta’s life beyond the film’s ending," a press release states.

Lynn passed away in 2022 at the age of 90, although had expressed interest in a stage adaptation of her life story as far back as 2012, when she intended to have Zooey Deschanel play her.

© Getty Images Sutton will next star in a production of "Coal Miner's Daughter"

While that production never materialized, she grew enamored of Sutton over time and signed off on her as Loretta Lynn before her passing, a sentiment echoed by her family with a statement on the new show.

"We are so grateful to see that our mother's life story and music will continue to touch the hearts of audiences and remain an important statement of the American dream," their statement reads. "As one of the last creative projects our mom was so passionate about, we are thankful that she had the opportunity to experience the initial stages of Sutton's sincere portrayal of Loretta."

"Mom absolutely fell in love with her and thought she was just the right person to play her onstage. The family is moved by this incredible team's commitment to her legacy."

Fellow two-time Tony winner Jeanine Tesori will be providing music production and Tony winner Sam Gold will serve as the director. Lynn's daughter and manager Patsy Lynn and longtime advisor Nancy Russell will serve as consulting producers.

Sutton was last on the Broadway stage earlier this year for a cameo appearance in Trisha Paytas' Big Broadway Dream! for one night only following the end of her run as Princess Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress.

© Getty Images Her last Broadway production was "Once Upon a Mattress"

Prior to that show, she starred in a long-running revival of The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre alongside Hugh Jackman, which began previews in December 2021 and ran up until January 2023.

The show earned her her most recent Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical and reunited her with her longtime friend Hugh. The pair have now begun a romantic relationship following their separation and divorce from their respective spouses.

© Getty Images She is now dating her "The Music Man" co-star Hugh Jackman

Sutton has simply reposted and shared stories from other publications confirming the news of her new role in Coal Miner's Daughter, although has not explicitly commented herself.