Hugh Jackman's ex speaks of 'betrayal' as divorce is finalized

Hugh Jackman's split from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023 sent shockwaves around the world, after they had enjoyed 27 years of marriage and two children together.

Almost two years later, the Australian actress has filed for divorce from the Wolverine star, according to the Daily Mail.

The ultimate betrayal

© Getty Images Deborra-Lee opened up about the "betrayal" she felt amid their split

Speaking to the outlet following her decision to file, Deborra-Lee opened up about the "betrayal" she experienced in their decades-long marriage.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she said. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us."

She continued: "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."

© Getty Images She filed for divorce from the actor after almost two years of separation

"Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

The 69-year-old shared that the "one thing" she has learned from her divorce journey is "that none of this is personal," adding that some people serve as guides "in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves."

"I am grateful," she concluded.

End of an era

© Getty They met in 1995 and married a year later

Deborra-Lee and Hugh first met on the set of the TV show Corelli in 1995 and married less than a year later; they went on to welcome their adopted son Oscar in 2000, followed by their adopted daughter Ava in 2005.

The former couple shocked the world when they announced their split via a statement to People in 2023. "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they shared.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

New beginnings

© Getty Images The pair grew closer while performing in The Music Man on Broadway

Hugh stepped out with his former The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster four months later, after speculation that they were a couple had reached a fever pitch. The Broadway icon had filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, in October, two years after her Broadway run with Hugh.

"Hugh is a dream [and I'm] just having the time of my life," she told CBS Mornings in 2022 about their Broadway show. "He's always a dream…One of the best things that happened is, because of COVID, we ended up sharing a room at the rehearsal space because we were trying to keep everything safe."

She continued: "We would have a check-in every day and we became really close. When we moved to the theater, we each had our own dressing rooms and we were like, 'Wait a minute, I'm going to miss you.' So, we come together for a half-hour before every show. It's pretty cool."

