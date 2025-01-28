Sutton Foster goes full glam in leggy look to support Hugh Jackman in NYC

Sutton Foster stole the limelight on Friday evening as she draped herself in a glitzy ensemble to support her beau, Hugh Jackman, during the opening night of his new show, From New York, With Love, at Radio City Music Hall, in New York City.

The two-time Tony Award winner oozed optimal chic in a black midi-dress embellished with intricate sequins. The eye-catching garment featured a plunging v-neckline and was cut elegantly just below the knee. Sutton layered a stylish black trench coat lined with silk over the top.

The jacket's collar was adorned with a sparkly silver broach, while the Broadway star accessorized her look with a pair of black pointed-toe heels. Despite frosting her look with a pair of diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings, Sutton opted for polished simplicity as she left her décolletage bare.

The 49-year-old styled her luscious brunette locks into a side parting with soft waves, while she opted for soft glam makeup with a brown smokey eye, a bronzed cheek, and a glossy nude lip.

© BACKGRID Sutton Foster dazzled in an elegant ensemble

From New York, With Love sees Hugh perform a slew of numbers from his stellar career both on screen and stage. The Wolverine actor has 23 shows currently scheduled over the course of eight weekends.

The star-studded opening night also saw the likes of Hugh's longtime friend, Ryan Reynolds, in attendance. The Deadpool star teamed a cream shirt embroidered with a floral print with a pair of grey chinos. Keeping with a casual suave, Ryan donned a pair of white converse with his signature spectacles.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster performed alongside each other in The Music Man

The couple's romance first bloomed on stage as they starred alongside each other in the Broadway's hit revival of The Music Man from late 2021 until January 2023.

Hugh split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness last September. The pair, who share two children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, released a statement informing fans of their separation.

The former couple penned: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness shocked fans with their split

Meanwhile, the Younger star divorced her screenwriter ex-husband Ted Griffin last October following ten years of marriage.

Hugh and Sutton certainly don't shy away from public displays of affection and were even spotted sharing a kiss at an In-N-Out restaurant in San Fernando Valley earlier this month.