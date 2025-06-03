Tobey Maguire and ex-wife Jennifer Meyer share rare photo of daughter Ruby's milestone celebration

Tobey Maguire couldn't have been prouder of his eldest daughter Ruby as she graduated high school surrounded by friends and family.

The Spiderman star was all smiles as he stood next to the 17-year-old and her mother Jennifer Meyer amid her milestone celebration.

Ruby's big day

© Instagram Tobey and Jennifer celebrated with Ruby on her graduation day

Tobey donned a simple black T-shirt for the occasion, with a black trucker cap and black sunglasses to complete the casual look.

His ex-wife Jennifer wore a green tank top with black sunglasses, appearing friendly with Tobey as they smiled for the camera together.

Ruby looked just like her mother in the photos posted to Jennifer's Instagram, which also featured a slew of family and friends who came to support Ruby on her big day.

© Instagram Their family and friends came to celebrate the big day

"Congratulations Ruby!!!!! Graduate of our dreams. We are so proud of you in every way. We love love love love love you baby," she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer's famous friends took to the comment section to share their excitement for Ruby, with celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe writing, "We love you RUBY!!!!" while author Mandy Ingber added, "Ruby is gorgeous. And I love seeing Tobey. Xoxoxo congratulations to you. You did it! Makes me so happy to see."

Co-parenting kings

© Getty Images for Gilt.com Tobey and Jennifer split in 2016 after nine years of marriage

Tobey and Jennifer were married for nine years before they separated in 2016. They welcomed Ruby in 2006 and their son Otis in 2009, and have maintained a strong friendship since their split.

"After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple," they shared in a statement in 2016. "As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship."

Five years later, Jennifer opened up about their close bond in an episode of The World's First Podcast.

© Kevin Mazur The couple have maintained a close friendship

"I was able to make a conscious decision about how this breakup was going to go and trust that the universe had my back, had our back as a couple for our children, for all of these things, and really, it's been the most beautiful experience of my life having this beautiful breakup," she revealed.

"I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family," she added.

Becoming a father

© Kevin Mazur Tobey shared how much he loved being a father

Tobey took to fatherhood with ease and shared how his life had changed since welcoming baby Ruby in 2006.

"It's a very dramatic change," he said on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2007. "My whole life is in transition now with friendships and where I'm gonna live, you know, just your whole perspective."

He continued: "It's great. She's so adorable. She's just a smiley, little, beautiful thing."

© Getty Images He made a public appearance with Ruby at the Babylon premiere in 2022

In an interview with Men's Health in the same year, the Great Gatsby actor revealed that he couldn't be happier to have Ruby in his life. "When she smiles, it's the most fantastic thing ever," he said. "But it's not like I didn't expect that. I expected to fall completely in love with my child."

While Tobey prefers to keep his children out of the public eye, Ruby did join him at the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon in 2022, where she donned a black velvet dress under an eye-catching red coat with a fur collar.