Inside Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship timeline – from first meeting to glam events

Tom Holland and Zendaya are now one of Hollywood's biggest couples, but for ages fans were left guessing about the nature of their relationship. Starring alongside each other as Peter Parker and 'MJ' in Marvel's Spider-Man films, the A-listers played an onscreen version of a comic book pair long before they were revealed to be dating in real-life.

The Spider-Man stars denied dating rumors for five years, with Tom telling GQ how "frustrating" the speculation was. But this was a Hollywood duo which was meant to be, and in 2021 the actors went public with their relationship. While both remain very private about their romance, now that it is out in the open the Euphoria and Chaos Walking stars appear to be settling into the benefits of not trying to hide their love for each other.

But what do you know of their relationship? See a full timeline below...

First meeting

The pair first crossed paths in 2016 during Zendaya's audition for Marvel's first Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

© Getty Images Zendaya and Tom promoting Homecoming in 2017

In an interview with Variety in 2017, Zendaya opened up about an awkward moment that she and Tom experienced when they first met. "He says when we first met it was super awkward because he went for a handshake and I went for a hug," she said. "But I don't remember that. I thought it was cool."

© Getty Images The Spider-Man sweethearts have amazing chemistry in the films

The meeting quickly led to the two actors developing a close friendship. Shortly after spending more time with his co-star on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom told People magazine about how he and Zendaya had already become "like the best of friends" before adding: "She's so great and amazing."

But both of the Hollywood stars insisted it was just a friendship, despite the on-screen romance between their Spider-Man characters. "We are friends… he's a great dude. We're the best of friends," was Zendaya's response when Variety tried to explore if there was any truth to rumours that the two were dating during their interview with her in 2017.

Dating rumours

It is unclear exactly when the Marvel duo started dating. Tom and Zendaya avoided and denied relationship rumours for quite some time before they became more open about their relationship in 2021. And while relationship rumours had been circling the young couple since 2017, it seems they genuinely were just close friends for a while after they first met.

© Getty Images Zendaya and Tom in June 2017

Social media posts which the two shared for each other's birthdays show there was a lot of friendly love shared between the pair before they decided to try dating. Back in 2017, Tom posted on Instagram for Zendaya's 21st birthday, joking about their height difference by saying: "Thinking about how to get taller." He then added the more heartfelt message: "Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday".

For the Uncharted actor's 23rd birthday in 2019, Zendaya shared a laid-back photo of herself, Tom, fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon and her assistant Darnell Appling on Instagram with the caption: "Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we’re all very lucky to have you and your weirdness."

© Zendaya on Instagram Zendaya shared this cute candid of the pair with their friends Jacob and Darell

Later that year, the Spider-Man actor revealed he was single in an interview with Elle magazine, denying rumors that he and his co-star were dating each other.

Going public

The actors' relationship was eventually revealed to the public in 2021 after they were photographed by paparazzi kissing in a car. Of the incident, Tom told GQ: "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

© Tom Holland on Instagram Tom captioned this sweet behind the scenes snap 'To my MJ'

After the photos were published, the A-listers continued to mostly keep their relationship private, but began being more openly loving towards each other in social media posts. To celebrate the Euphoria star's 25th birthday in 2021, Tom posted a beautiful picture of the duo from their time filming one of the Spider-Man films.

With the photo, the actor added an adorable caption full of love: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're up xxx". Zendaya returned the favour later that year, calling the actor "my Spider-Man" in an Instagram post celebrating the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. During that film's press tour the couple were publicly affectionate, and since then, the two have been seen out and about on several dates.

© Getty Images Zendaya attending Paris Fashion Week in 2023

Their amazingly romantic visit to the Louvre in October 2022 even went viral with fans comparing the Marvel pair's relationship to the works of art Tom and Zendaya were visiting the museum to admire.

London home

The young couple took their relationship to the next level in 2022 when they bought a $3 million home in London, just four miles away from where Tom grew up in Kingston-upon-Thames.

Tom and Zendaya flew from Los Angeles to collect the keys to their new place. The happy couple reportedly have big renovation plans for the six-bedroom house, which will include a cinema, a gym and a man cave for Tom, according to The Mirror. One source said: "They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them."

Engagement rumors

Neither Tom nor Zendaya appear ready to get engaged just yet. Although the Marvel stars' close and loving relationship over the past year and a bit suggests getting married might be on the cards soon, should they wish.

© Getty Images Zendaya attending the NMACC gala in Mumbai

For now, the two seem content to settle down as just boyfriend and girlfriend. But with that being said, following a manicure in March 2023, Zendaya did show off a gold signet ring which had the initials "TH" engraved on it. It's unclear whether the ring originally belonged to the Spider-Man star or if Zendaya had the bauble made in tribute to her beau, but safe to say both options are hugely romantic!

© marinadobyk.nails on Instagram Zendaya's ring was shown in a video showing off her manicure

Following her Emmy win for Euphoria in 2022, Zendaya gave another adorable insight into the couple's new comfort talking about their relationship in public. When asked by E! Online about who she first contacted to celebrate her win, Zendaya lovingly said: "I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there… I texted my boyfriend."

© Evans Vestal Ward/NBC Zendaya with the Emmy which she won for Euphoria, which she texted Tom afterwards to celebrate

Speaking on Jay Shetty's podcast in July 2023, Tom gave a rare insight into his and Zendaya's views on keeping their relationship out of the spotlight. Calling their bond "most sacred," the actor said: "I try my best to keep it as private as possible... We both feel like that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I do try to keep as removed from Hollywood as possible."

Memorable dates

In mid-February 2022 the couple were spotted doing one of the most adorable couple activities – outfit twinning – at a New York Rangers vs Red Wings ice hockey game. To make matters even cuter, the stars were wearing each other's hockey jerseys; Tom was wearing a shirt with "Zendaya" on the back, meanwhile Zendaya had one which said "Holland".

© Getty Images Tom and Zendaya looked so in love at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

A year later, after Zendaya wore four show-stopping looks in just under 24 hours as she attended both the SAG and NAACP Image awards in February 2023, Tom commented several heart-eye emojis on each one of her photos from the night. The Uncharted actor's small gesture led fans into a frenzy about how sweet the two Hollywood A-listers are.

In late March 2023, the couple were spotted several times out and about enjoying life in London. While their trips to the city's parks and to a grocery store were covered by paparazzi, the couple were happy for a Michelin star restaurant to capture their visit in some photos for its social media.

© Surender Mohan on Instagram Tom and Zendaya with Jamavar chef Surender Mohan

Having enjoyed a romantic dinner at Michelin-starred restaurant Jamavar, Tom and Zendaya were photographed with the restaurant's culinary director and executive chef, Surender Mohan. He later shared the photo on Instagram, writing: “Was a pleasure having @zendaya & @tomholland2013 dine with us @jamavarlondon this afternoon.”

© Blue Bay Marine on Instagram Tom and Zendaya on vacation in India

In Spring 2023, Tom and Zendaya visited Mumbai, India. Their visit involved attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's gala on March 31, and then the pair turned the trip into a private couple's vacation. Evidence of this was found by fans when a photo of the couple was shared to Instagram by a yacht chartering service, Blue Bay Marine, as they enjoyed some time on one of their yachts.

On April 8, 2023, the cute couple were spotted enjoying a date together in England at Hampton Court Palace. Taking to Instagram after their visit, one of the palace's tour guides wrote that the couple were "just the most lovely and down to earth people" while sharing some photos which showed how the famous duo had been happy to pose for photos with members of staff as they enjoyed learning about the palace's history.

© anneboleynsociety on Instagram Tom and Zendaya with another of the palace's staff, Tracy Borman

Fans got another chance to celebrate the Spiderman stars' special connection on June 1 2023, when as per tradition, Zendaya posted another cute tribute to her beau on his birthday. After spending a day swimming and surfing, the Euphoria actress posted two photos of Tom to her Instagram stories. In the first, he could be seen making a heart symbol with his hands while swimming in the water, while in the second he was smiling happily on the shore.

© Zendaya on Instagram Zendaya's first photo of Tom on his birthday

In October 2024, when Tom launched his zero-alcohol beer brand, Zendaya twinned with her beau as they attended the launch party. The Euphoria star looked so dreamy in a burgundy dress while her Spider-Man boyfriend rocked a crimson T-shirt and greens, opting for a casual look to mark the exciting new launch event.