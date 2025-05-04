Julia Roberts, Joanna Gaines, Kelly Ripa and more of the proud celebrity moms with kids graduating in spring 2025

The time is nigh for a graduation! Around the country, educational institutions are now kicking off graduation and commencement ceremonies for their outgoing class of 2025.

Among them, several children of celebrities will also be walking toward their diplomas and bright futures, whether in the spotlight or out, whether it's to the job market or further education.

In honor of graduation season now upon us, meet some of the proud celebrity moms with kids who'll be graduating this spring from high school or college…

© Instagram Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin Consuelos Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest, their son Joaquin Consuelos, graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor's theatre and drama program this weekend. The 22-year-old is also a member of the school's wrestling team, and was the first of their kids to study far from home (their older kids, Michael and Lola, graduated from New York University).



© Instagram Julia Roberts' son Henry Moder Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's youngest, 17-year-old Henry Moder, will be graduating from high school this spring, weeks shy of his 18th birthday in June. Like his two older siblings, Phinnaeus and Hazel, he will also leave home for college, although his notoriously private parents have not indicated where he will go.



© Instagram Joanna Gaines' daughter Ella Gaines Joanna and Chip Gaines' oldest daughter, 18-year-old Ella, achieved a set of milestones the past few months, including her senior prom and getting to vote for the first time. She will graduate from high school and head off to college like her older brother Drake, who is a student at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The couple share three younger kids as well.



© Instagram Lara Spencer's son Duff Haffenreffer Lara Spencer's son Duff Haffenreffer, shared with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, will graduate from Southern Methodist University, a student of the Cox Business School. His younger sister, Katharine "Kat," is currently a sophomore at Vanderbilt University.



© Instagram Ali Wentworth's daughter Elliott Stephanopoulos Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' older daughter, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos, will be leaving Brown University this spring as well, working as a producer during her time at the Ivy League school and also accompanying her father to London on a work assignment. Her younger sister Harper, like Lara's daughter Kat, is also a sophomore at Vanderbilt.



© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Douglas Speaking of Brown, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' younger daughter Carys Douglas will also be graduating from the Ivy League with a degree in international and public affairs. Her older brother Dylan, now a working actor and radio host, is also an alum of Brown.

