Julia Roberts, Joanna Gaines, Kelly Ripa and more of the proud celebrity moms with kids graduating in spring 2025
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their son Joaquin Consuelos; Julia Roberts with her three children Phinnaeus, Hazel and Henry© Instagram

Celebrity kids graduating in 2025 — Julia Roberts and other proud parents

Graduation and commencement ceremonies begin this month

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The time is nigh for a graduation! Around the country, educational institutions are now kicking off graduation and commencement ceremonies for their outgoing class of 2025.

Among them, several children of celebrities will also be walking toward their diplomas and bright futures, whether in the spotlight or out, whether it's to the job market or further education.

In honor of graduation season now upon us, meet some of the proud celebrity moms with kids who'll be graduating this spring from high school or college…

Joaquin Consuelos among the University of Michigan's graduating class of 2025 from the wrestling team, shared on their official Instagram page© Instagram

Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest, their son Joaquin Consuelos, graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor's theatre and drama program this weekend. The 22-year-old is also a member of the school's wrestling team, and was the first of their kids to study far from home (their older kids, Michael and Lola, graduated from New York University).

Julia Roberts' son Henry Moder poses for a photo with his hair flowing down past his face while in a shed, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Julia Roberts' son Henry Moder

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's youngest, 17-year-old Henry Moder, will be graduating from high school this spring, weeks shy of his 18th birthday in June. Like his two older siblings, Phinnaeus and Hazel, he will also leave home for college, although his notoriously private parents have not indicated where he will go.

Chip Gaines sits beside his daughter Ella Gaines after she casts her first vote as an adult in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram

Joanna Gaines' daughter Ella Gaines

Joanna and Chip Gaines' oldest daughter, 18-year-old Ella, achieved a set of milestones the past few months, including her senior prom and getting to vote for the first time. She will graduate from high school and head off to college like her older brother Drake, who is a student at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The couple share three younger kids as well.

Lara Spencer spent quality time with her grown son© Instagram

Lara Spencer's son Duff Haffenreffer

Lara Spencer's son Duff Haffenreffer, shared with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, will graduate from Southern Methodist University, a student of the Cox Business School. His younger sister, Katharine "Kat," is currently a sophomore at Vanderbilt University.

Photo shared by Ali Wentworth to her Instagram Stories April 20, 2024 of her and George Stephanopoulos' daughter Elliott posing with JJ Abrams daughter Gracie Abrams at a party celebrating George's new book, The Situation Room© Instagram

Ali Wentworth's daughter Elliott Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' older daughter, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos, will be leaving Brown University this spring as well, working as a producer during her time at the Ivy League school and also accompanying her father to London on a work assignment. Her younger sister Harper, like Lara's daughter Kat, is also a sophomore at Vanderbilt.

Michael Douglas and Carys Douglas pose for a selfie while at Brown University, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Douglas

Speaking of Brown, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' younger daughter Carys Douglas will also be graduating from the Ivy League with a degree in international and public affairs. Her older brother Dylan, now a working actor and radio host, is also an alum of Brown.

James Wilkie Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker arrive to premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City.© Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker's son James Wilkie Broderick

On that very same note, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son James Wilkie Broderick will also graduate from Brown University this spring, majoring in Classics. James is a budding actor as well, performing with small theater companies in New York and recently appearing on the show Elsbeth with his father.

