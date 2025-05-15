Courtney Hope's surprising second career away from The Young and the Restless

The Young & The Restless fans know Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra but did you know Courtney has a second career away from the cameras?

The 35-year-old has turned her love for dance and fitness into a side hustle as a certified fitness instructor and working as a personal trainer, as well as teaching beginners and advanced classes at Cardio Barre after starting the class as a participant.

© Getty Images Courtney has been teaching Cardio Barre for years

"I first tried it when I was 17, and I just fell in love with it,” she one said of the class. "I would sometimes take two classes a day, back-to-back, for five or six days of the week. It got kind of crazy!"

Courtney was encouraged by her own instructor to look into getting certified to teach herself, and she never looked back.

What is Cardio Barre?

Courtney Hope performs a plie squat

Cardio Barre is a fitness workout that combines elements of ballet barre, traditional barre exercises, and cardio bursts.

A low-impact, high energy class, Courtney told SoapsInDepth that those eager to try it should not be intimidated because it's "about obtaining the body, the mindset and the structure of a dancer".

"There are always modifications, or you can take a breather when you need to. Most importantly, don’t be hard on yourself.”

How does Cardio Barre work?

© Getty Images Courtney has long been a fan of pilates and dance

"Little movements and light weights have a big impact in this form of exercise," explained Courtney.

"Most of the time, we use three pounds, but it’s low-weight, high-rep. I really love that it’s low impact, because I know I can keep doing it for a really long time, and it won’t wear out my joints."

Sarah Jessica Parker is also a big fan of the exercise.

Where does Courtney Hope teach Cardio Barre?

Courtney previsuly taught at one of the studio's in Los Angeles. She no longer appears on their schedule.

Courtney is a certfified fitness instructor

She is also a certified instructor in Pilates, personal training, and Piloxing, a fusion fitness workout program that combines Pilates, boxing, and dance.

Does Courtney Hope have a YouTube channel?

Courtney once had an active YouTube channel where she shared videos encouraging positive changes through fitness and wellness.

It has not been updated in five years.

Who is Courtney Hope?

© CBS Courtney as Sally Spectra in The Young & The Restless

Courtney, 35, is known for playing Sally Spectra on daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautifuland later its sister soap The Young and the Restless.

She joined the Bold & The Beautiful in 2017 as Sally, the grand-niece of Darlene Conway's Sally Spectra, and was introduced to recreate hugely popular storylines that were first played out by the original Sally.

In 2020 she moved to The Young & the Restless where she had feuds with Summer Newman (Hunter King) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), and romances with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

She won the 2024 Daytime Emmy for her work in the series.