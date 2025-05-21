Meet General Hospital star Kirsten Storms' ex-husband

Kirsten Storms, who has long captivated daytime audiences as Maxie Jones on General Hospital, was once married to fellow soap star Brandon Barash. Their love story has deep roots in the world of daytime television.

The two actors worked together on General Hospital, where Brandon played Johnny Zacchara. In 2013, the couple surprised fans when they revealed they secretly got married two months earlier. That same announcement came with the news that they were expecting their first child.

Kirsten and Brandon welcomed a daughter in January 2014. Though they ultimately filed for divorce in 2016, they maintain a close co-parenting relationship, frequently sharing sweet tributes to their daughter on social media.

While Kirsten has remained a General Hospital staple, Brandon's career continues to flourish. Read on to learn more about Brandon, his relationship with Kirsten, and his life now…

© Getty Images The couple met on set

From St. Louis to the soap spotlight

Brandon was born in St. Louis, Missouri and moved to California with his father after his parents divorced. He kept quiet in school and didn't consider acting until a high school knee injury derailed his basketball dreams. After his girlfriend signed him up to audition for a school play and he reluctantly agreed, he ended up falling in love with the stage.

Brandon graduated from the University of Southern California with a BFA in acting and quickly landed roles on Gilmore Girls, 24, and The West Wing. In 2007, he debuted as Johnny Zacchara on General Hospital and solidified his soap star status.

He went on to star in Days of Our Lives as both Stefan and Jake DiMera, twin brothers whose dramatic storylines made him a fan favorite. He exited the show in October 2024, marking the end of a five year run.

© Todd Williamson/Peacock via Gett Brandon was on General Hospital for 9 years

“Of course, the ego is like, ‘Oh, OK, that hurt,’” Brandon told Soaps.com after his departure from the show. “But I walked out of the office equal parts shocked and excited about what was around the corner.”

A life beyond the screen

© Instagram Brandon and his kids having family time

Brandon also loves performing with bands formed alongside his soap co-stars. He plays guitar with The Day Players and Port Chuck and regularly posts Instagram videos from their shows. Outside of entertainment, he is a vocal advocate for muscular dystrophy awareness, a cause close to his heart following the death of a childhood friend.

Following his split from Kirsten, Brandon found love again with teacher Isabella Devoto, who he met at his daughter's school. The couple married in December 2022 and welcomed a son in 2023.

© Instagram Brandon's children, who he calls "my loves"

Through ups and downs, Brandon remains a devoted father and spirited performer. And while his marriage to Kirsten may have ended, the two actors continue to share a meaningful connection through their daughter and through the shared history they built on and off screen.