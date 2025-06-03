16 and Pregnant's Whitney Purvis' son dies unexpectedly aged 16: 'Life is so cruel'

Whitney Purvis has been left devastated by the death of her son, Weston Gosa Jr., at the age of 16.

Taking to Facebook on June 2, she shared the news with fans while paying a heartbreaking tribute to her teenage boy.

Alongside several photos of herself and Weston, she penned: "This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don't understand."

She continued: "Oh my baby is gone and I don't know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don't want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can't describe the pain I am feeling."

© Facebook/Whitney Purvis Weston was found unresponsive in his bed

Whitney concluded: "I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can't go on without you.

"Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 - June 2, 2025."

Whitney then added another post featuring a photo of her embracing Weston, and wrote: "Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I'll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You'll always be my baby."

© Facebook Whitney Purvis Pictured with his brother

She did not reveal the cause of death, but Weston's stepmom, Amy Gosa, confirmed in a social media post that the family have ordered an autopsy to find out how he died.

"It's really difficult to write this but this morning little Weston passed away," she confirmed.

"We do not know the cause, they will do an autopsy soon but all we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance. The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead."

© Facebook/Gosa It is crushing news for the family

Amy said he suffered with "several health issues," including diabetes.

"We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected," she added. "Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again.

"He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life. It doesn't feel real.

© Instagram Whitney starred on the first season of 16 and Pregnant

"Please keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son. Thank you."

Whitney welcomed her son with Weston Sr. during the first season of the MTV show, 16 and Pregnant.