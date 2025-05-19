TikTok star Emily Kiser mourns death of 3-year-old son Trigg after devastating accident: report

Emily Kiser and her family are going through an unimaginable tragedy.

According to multiple local outlets, including KBTX, the TikTok star's eldest son Trigg, who was a month shy from turning four, and who she shares with husband Brady Kiser, has died.

The report comes almost a week after some speculation began on social media that a three-year-old had been found unconscious in a Chandler, Arizona pool. The incident took place on Monday, May 12, in the couple's newly-renovated home they moved into late last year.

Per KBTX, police say they responded to a call the night of the incident regarding a drowning at a home near Chandler Heights, where they found Trigg in need of medical attention. CPR started before paramedics arrived.

He was subsequently rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and later flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

The outlet further reported that police shared their condolences with the Kiser family and loved ones during this "unimaginable time." An investigation is ongoing, but out of respect for the family's privacy, police say there will be no further updates until the investigation is closed.

Emilie, who boasts 3.4 million followers on TikTok and 1.2 million, and often shares up to three videos a day on TikTok, had not posted a new video since Monday, May 12, the day of the accident. Fellow influencer friends of hers like Avery Woods and Ken Cradic have also not made any posts since Monday.

The harrowing incident took place one day after Emilie, 26, celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mother of two.

She welcomed her second child, son Teddy, in March, and had recently been sharing candid videos of how the family was adjusting to welcoming a new family member.

Announcing the arrival of Teddy (short for Theodore) on March 28, she wrote: "We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst. I am so grateful for a smooth delivery, a healthy baby, and the best husband. Could not have done it without my rock @bradykiser. The love I have for my boys is infinite."

Among one of her last videos on TikTok is a chatty "get ready with me," in which she shared her Mother's Day plans, going to brunch with her mother and stepfather.

Her second to last video is a clip of her husband and two boys laughing and cuddling in bed. "I cannot believe they are MINE," she captioned it.