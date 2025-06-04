Hoda Kotb showcases her incredible weightlifting skills at 60

Hoda Kotb proved that age is just a number when she shared insight into her incredible workout routine and lifted heavy weights with ease.

The former Today anchor took to Instagram to post a series of clips from her morning workout, including shots of her squatting with weights, pushing a weight sled and using a medicine ball.

"Let's start this day! Happy Tuesday XO," she captioned the post, which her trainer Brian Harrington reshared moments later.

"It has been such a pleasure to be a part of @hodakotb fitness and wellness journey," he wrote above the videos.

"5:30 am is never too early when you bring the energy and excitement that she brings each morning. Go check out the new health and wellness app that she launched @joy101."

Since leaving the Today show in January, Hoda has been vocal about her wellness journey and debuted her new app, Joy 101, in May.

She opened up to Today.com about her motivation to improve her health and fitness, revealing that a major factor was her desire to be able to lift up her young daughters for as long as possible.

The 60-year-old shares Haley, nine, and Hope, five, with her ex-partner Joel Schiffman.

"I was like, 'I want to be able to lift 41 pounds, you know, for Hope and…50 pounds for Haley, whatever it is," she said. "And that's what I keep trying to do. I've been upping it as they're growing. I'm like, 'Stop growing! That's about as much as Mom can do.' But literally, it's lifting."

She added that her workout routine has changed in recent years. "I used to only like cardio because it made me feel good. It was like a rush. I'm sweating," Hoda said.

She explained that when she started "getting more into weights, it made me feel a lot better."

Her daughters are both the apple of Hoda's eye, and part of the reason why she stepped back from the Today show, particularly after Hope was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

"You just get a priority check in your life," Hoda said during a recent appearance on Today. "I can be here and sweating what's happening to Hope in the morning and in the night, or I can be there and feel relief that I can see."

The TV personality launched Joy 101 in May to share the knowledge she has gained while embarking on her wellness journey.

She explained in a statement that the app would serve as a tool for people looking to improve their health, fitness, sleep, and overall happiness.

"You know when you find something so special, so life-changing that you just have to share it? That's me, and that's Joy 101," she said. "It's a place to pass on the light, the lessons and the healing I've been lucky enough to receive from the very best in wellness. Think of it as an introduction into a more joyful, balanced, beautiful life. Let's goooooo!"

The app will include programs on breathwork, meditation, and sleep techniques, as well as courses taught by college professors on topics like purpose and curiosity.

