Hoda Kotb's looks very different in new photos with glimpse into new life after Today

Hoda Kotb is loving her new life after leaving Today and she's making the most of the extra time she currently has on her hands.

The former morning television anchor, 60, revealed she's been keeping in shape with some gruelling workouts.

Taking to Instagram, Hoda posted a selfie with her fitness instructor and her post-workout snapshot shows her without make-up and wearing sweats rather than chic TV attire.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hoda Kotb in her first job on TV

Hoda wore her signature smile as she beamed for the camera, clearly still on a high from her exercise class.

"Rode with @soulcycle @staceygnyc … one word—WOW!!! Xo," she captioned the post.

Hoda posed with her spin class instructor after a workout

Fans said they were delighted to see her embracing her new life and sent love to her and her daughters Haley and Hope.

Hoda left Today at the start of the year and she's shared glimpses into her life which looks idyllic.

Not that she's retiring all together.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda was a famous face on morning TV for years

Hoda has some exciting plans up her sleeve for a career pivot into the wellness sector.

“I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love,” Hoda revealed on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, ‘Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.’”

© Getty Images Hoda is teaming up with Joanna Gaines for her new project

She recently teased more of her forthcoming venture and it featured an epic guest star — none other than HGTV royalty and Magnolia Network founder Joanna Gaines.

Hoda shared a selection of photos, starting off with one of the two TV personalities smiling and hugging, followed by a round of pics of them hard at work, going over things on a laptop and working with a camera crew.

"Remember I was talking about repotting — gotta take first steps…" Hoda first shared in her caption.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda with her daughters Haley and Hope

She then teased: "We have something fun cooking! Come along on the great adventure… Stay tuned," and gushed: "I love @joannagaines."

When Hoda announced she was standing down from NBC after more than two decades, she confirmed she wanted to spend more time with her family.

She's spending more time with her kids

"It was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like what does that decade mean, what does it hold, what's it going to have for me, and I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she shared.

She also noted: "This is what the top of the wave feels like for me, and I thought, 'It can't get better,'" adding: "[My kids] deserve a better piece of my time pie that I have."