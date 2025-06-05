How Rumi Carter, 7, persuaded mom Beyoncé to allow her to perform onstage

When your mom is Beyoncé and your dad is Jay Z, stardom practically runs in your veins. The couple's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, has already joined her superstar mom on stage during major tours. Now, it's Beyoncé's younger daughter, Rumi, who's beginning to step into the spotlight.

The seven-year-old joined her mom and sister on stage during the Cowboy Carter Tour. At such a young age, we can't help but wonder how Rumi persuaded the singer to allow her to perform?

Rumi Carter on stage with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

In an interview with ELLE UK, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles revealed how her granddaughter got permission to join the tour. "Rumi, for the last tour, just every day, said, "I want to go out there. I want to,'" she shared.

"She wanted to experience it, too. And so Beyoncé is allowing her to do it this time. And I’m really happy about it, because she has fun out there. She gets to be a kid, and when she gets offstage, she’s right back to being Rumi, the little kid, you know, the little seven-year-old, adorable."

Tina also explained that her granddaughters "love the stage" because "they’ve grown up around it." However, despite their fame at such a young age, Tina shared that "their mother keeps their lives normal. And they are just normal kids".

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Jay Z and his daughters

Beyoncé's children

The author also revealed that Beyoncé was initially hesitant about allowing Blue Ivy to perform at the Renaissance World Tour back in 2023. "I encouraged it because my girls were allowed to express themselves creatively in any way they chose to," she shared.

© Instagram/Beyoncé Blue Ivy Carter caught dancing in the midst of the Cowboy Carter Tour, shared on Instagram

"If they wanted to perform, then they got to perform. I tried to encourage everything that they wanted to do – every dream that they had. So my personal two cents was, 'I hope you let her do it.' Her mother, being protective of her, thought she was too young. She was like, 'This is a heavy thing. It’s 70,000 people out there sometimes, so that’s a big deal for you to get in front of those people.' And so her response came from a place of protection, and mine came from a place of, 'Well, I would have let you do it.' And I remember saying that. But it wasn’t my business, it was her mom’s business. I just kind of helped the conversation along a bit."

© CBS via Getty Images Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Each night on the Cowboy Carter Tour when Rumi emerges onto the stage for Beyoncé's performance of "Protector" – a song dedicated to her children – she waves to the crowds. Rumi told her grandmother that "it feels powerful" to be cheered on by such a loyal crowd.

The seven-year-old made her stage debut back on April 28 and is set to usher in her birthday with her twin brother Sir on June 13 while on tour in London.