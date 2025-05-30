Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy star in new family tribute - and fans say the same thing

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is slowly morphing into her famous mom and the similarity is sending fans into a frenzy.

The singer's mom, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram this week to share a side-by-side photo of her daughter and granddaughter. The left of the image captured a screen grab of a young Beyoncé taken from Season three Episode 16 of The Famous Jett Jackson. The then 19-year-old looked stunning in a metallic cutout top for the scene. Beyoncé's glossy blonde locks were left down in a straight, sleek style while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a bronze, shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy nude lip.

Meanwhile, the right of the photograph depicted Blue Ivy in 2025 on her mom's Cowboy Carter Tour. The 13-year-old looked sweet in a white tank top and a brown cowboy hat for the concert. Blue Ivy's tresses were left down in natural corkscrew curls while her makeup was natural and radiant with a subtle eyeliner and a glossy lip.

Tina captioned the post:"My babies twinning."

The mother-of-two's followers flocked to the comments section to gush over the duo's striking facial similarities. One social media user penned: "Bey really said copy and paste! Love this."

"Baby I swear it’s déjà vu!," added another fan.

A third user commented: "Bey definitely gave birth to herself."

Tina's followers also addressed Blue Ivy's similar appearance to her father, Jay Z. "She started off looking more like her dad, now she’s her mother’s carbon copy," penned an Instagram user.

"Jay said, and ounce and him and a whole cup of Bey," shared another fan.

"Identicalllll! I always said she was her momma twin," wrote the following user.

Blue Ivy's stardom

Beyoncé's daughter has been taking part in the hitmaker's tours since 2023 and has taken on a larger performing role in the Cowboy Carter tour compared to the Renaissance tour.

In an interview with Extra, Tina shared how proud she felt after watching her granddaughter take to the stage. "It's the best. At the end of the day, the best thing about that is I just see the confidence grow every day," she said.

"Blue is tall, she's 5ft 9in, and 13-years-old, and it's great, I would always say 'Stand tall because your grandma always wanted to be tall,' but she would still slump a little bit. But now we have the model pose and strutting, and she's confident. That's the most important thing for me."

