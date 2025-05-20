Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rumi Carter's three word response to being cheered on stage with mom Beyoncé reflects her big personality
Rumi Carter with Beyonce on stage

The Cowboy Carter tour is a family affair!

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
3 minutes ago
Beyoncé's youngest daughter Rumi Carter, seven, is having the time of her life during the Cowboy Carter tour, where she's been commanding the stage with her adorable antics. 

Just like her big sister, Blue Ivy, 13, Rumi has shown she's a natural in front of the crowds, and has been having fun engaging with them too. 

Each night when Rumi comes out for Beyoncé's performance of "Protector" - a song dedicated to the star's children - she has been known to wave to the crowds. 

Beyoncé and her daughter Rumi Carter on the Cowboy Carter Tour© Beyoncé
Rumi Carter loves interacting with the fans on stage during the Cowboy Carter tour

Her grandmother, Tina Knowles, revealed this week that Rumi had the sweetest response when asked about how it feels being cheered on stage. 

"It feels powerful," Rumi replied. 

Photo shared by Madonna on her Instagram Stories August 2023 with her daughters, twins Stella and Estere plus Mercy, backstage at the Renaissance tour with Beyoncé and her daughter Rumi at MetLife Stadium on July 30.© Instagram
Rumi is a star in the making - pictured with her mom and Madonna

Rumi was captured on camera during night free of the Cowboy Carter tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where she was seen taking out her ear monitor and reacting to the cheering from the crowds. 

This sweet moment mirrored the time Blue Ivy did exactly the same during the Renaissance tour. 

beyonce and twins
Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir turn eight on June 13

Rumi made her stage debut on April 28, and was seen practicing her dance routine at the back of the stage before being called out to join her mom for her big moment. 

Rumi was big fan of the spotlight and at one point hugged her mom as she sang, much to the delight of the crowds. 

Blue Ivy Carter caught dancing in the midst of the Cowboy Carter Tour, shared on Instagram© Instagram/Beyoncé
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy on stage

While Beyoncé sang the song, a montage of photos of her children were shown on the screen, including many never-before-seen pictures of Rumi and her twin, Sir. 

It's an exciting time for Rumi, who will be celebrating her birthday during the Cowboy Carter tour. Rumi and her twin brother Sir turn eight on June 13, during which the tour will be taking place in London. 

Beyonce and her three children cuddle in bed in cute selfie© Instagram
Beyoncé loves being a mom

There are no shows on the twins' actual birthday though, likely done deliberately in order for the family to enjoy celebrating in private. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are very protective of their children and while Blue and Rumi are now going on stage with their mom, their parents are keen to ensure that they have as normal lives as possible the rest of the time. 

Talking to GQ, Beyoncé explained: "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. 

"I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

WATCH: Tina Knowles talks Rumi Carter's stage presence

