Is this Coco Gauff's mystery partner? What she's said about ultra-private relationship

Every time Coco Gauff steps onto the court, she commands the spotlight with loud applause. While she's open about sharing her athletic journey with fans, Coco remains notably private when it comes to her personal life.

Despite the U.S. Open champion refraining from sharing her boyfriend's identity to the public, she has shared details about his supportive nature. Coco has previously opened up about her decision to be more private. "Honestly, it wasn't something I got to set in stone," she told People in March 2024.

© Getty Images Coco Gauff is a tennis champion

"I think I felt like I just, some parts of myself I love to share and then some parts I think I just keep to myself."

She continued: "And I think that's just the beauty of it all, that people still know me and know parts of me, but not everything. So I do feel like my life is a little bit in my hands too."

Coco's relationship

© Instagram Mystery man Though Coco has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, many believe the lucky man to be Jalen Sera. Following Coco's win against Qinwen Zheng last year, Jalen took to Instagram to congratulate the tennis star. Jalen shared a post by WTA Tour and captioned the story: "IT GIRL." While the tennis star gears up for the French Open semi-finals, HELLO! takes a closer look at all she has said about her private relationship.

© Getty Images First relationship Coco started dating her boyfriend in 2023 and gushed over her relationship in an interview with TIME. "This is my first real relationship," she admitted. "To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective."



© Getty Images Family connection In April 2024, Coco told TIME that her boyfriend was raised in Atlanta, and they even have a family connection. The tennis star's mother, Candi, was her partner's fourth-grade teacher. "My mom always said, if they’re bad in school, they’re probably bad as adults," she shared. "He’s always been a smart, nice kid."

© Getty Images Acting aspirations It may come as a surprise that Coco's beau is not in the tennis realm. "Some people thought it was someone in tennis and that couldn’t be further from the truth," Coco explained to Vogue in March 2024. "He’s a very nice guy. He’s in school now," she added. "He's about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor and he plays the guitar." In May that same year, Coco took to Instagram to joke that she had watched the film Challengers with her boyfriend and admitted she is relieved he is not part of the industry. "I told my boyfriend, 'Thank God you don't play tennis,' because [Tashi Duncan is] right, I would not want to date a scrub on tour," she shared.