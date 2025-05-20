Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Serena Williams’ daughters give her a makeover — and the results are adorable
Subscribe
Serena Williams’ daughters give her a makeover — and the results are adorable

Serena Williams’ daughters give her a makeover — and the results are adorable

The tennis legend gets a glam session from daughters Alexis and Adira

Tess Hill
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When she's not serving aces, tennis legend Serena Williams is getting a makeover from her daughters. In a sweet video shared to Instagram, the fashion designer gave fans a glimpse into life at home with Alexis Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1. Little Adira applied makeup onto Serena's face while her big sister Alexis expertly used a beauty blender onto a mannequin.

"THE way Adira handles that sponge though! She's not even 2 yet!" Serena captioned the video.

The mom of two added that she's loved makeup her entire life and is excited to see her girls share that passion, though she joked: "Now if I could just get them to pick up a tennis racket…"

Watch Serena get a makeover from her daughters in the below adorable video.

Serena William's daughters do her makeup

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More