Serena Williams’ daughters give her a makeover — and the results are adorable

When she's not serving aces, tennis legend Serena Williams is getting a makeover from her daughters. In a sweet video shared to Instagram, the fashion designer gave fans a glimpse into life at home with Alexis Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1. Little Adira applied makeup onto Serena's face while her big sister Alexis expertly used a beauty blender onto a mannequin.

"THE way Adira handles that sponge though! She's not even 2 yet!" Serena captioned the video.

The mom of two added that she's loved makeup her entire life and is excited to see her girls share that passion, though she joked: "Now if I could just get them to pick up a tennis racket…"

Watch Serena get a makeover from her daughters in the below adorable video.